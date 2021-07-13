Most area school districts await revision of NDE’s proposed health education standards

Local school districts are sharing their stances on the state board of education’s proposed health standards as the board revises its initial draft that received an abundance of criticism.
The state board released the first draft of the new standards, which creates a framework for K-12 health education for Nebraska schools, in March. The first draft calls for teaching children as young as first grade about gender identity and gender stereotypes.
The proposed standards outline health education curriculum topics that would be taught in each grade level. Within the human growth and development content area, kindergarteners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender and interracial.
Second graders would learn characteristics relating to identity, sexuality and healthy relationships, specifically about setting boundaries and healthy ways to express feelings for others as well as learn about the human cycle of birth, aging and death.
Third graders would learn ways to promote dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities as well as ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.
Fourth graders would learn the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Fifth graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.
Sixth graders would learn sexual and gender identity while learning the differences between heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual, pansexual, cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary and gender expansive.
While the proposed Nebraska Health Education Standards serve as a framework for how K-12 health is taught in public schools, the standards are suggestions for when schools should teach students about health-related topics. But, the opposition has been steadfast and includes 30 state senators, who signed a letter opposing the standards recently and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“I am calling on the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap their proposed sex education topics that are included in their draft health standards,” Ricketts said in a press release in March. “The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.”
Ricketts added how “many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.”
Sidney’s school board also voted 6-0 in favor of a resolution opposing the health standards.
“Our school board passed a resolution at the July school board meeting opposing the health standards as written,” Superintendent Jay Ehler said. “We understand that the state board of education and the department of education will be at work revising those standards and we will then take a look at the new standards, whenever they come out, and decide what’s best for the school district and our community.”
Ehler said the district may decide that some of the sub-standards do not fit or that some topics should be taught at home.
Other school districts have opted to take no stance on the topic, instead waiting for the revision to be made public.
According to a Scottsbluff Public Schools statement, “Because the standards are still subject to revision, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scottsbluff Board of Education will wait for the State Board of Education to approve a final version before considering adopting new standards.”
Following the release of the final draft, the district will review the standards and seek parent and community feedback before taking action.
“Everyone interested in this subject needs to understand that, unlike reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies, public school districts and accredited nonpublic school systems are not required by law to adopt the state Nebraska Health Education Standards,” the SPS statement reads. “Districts may choose to adopt all, part, or none of the final draft standards.”
Gering Public Schools does not have plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming academic year, according to a district statement.
“Gering Public Schools Board of Education and district administration continue to monitor the proposed health standards shared by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). It is important to note that these standards from NDE are still in draft form and the decision to adopt them, once finalized, lives at the local school board level,” the statement reads. “GPS leadership also understands that there are many passionate beliefs and perspectives regarding these draft health standards.”
As these standards are finalized and reach the local level where school boards decide what to adopt, GPS welcomes families and public input at the board meetings.
Charles Jones, Banner County School principal, said the district is awaiting the second draft.
“Since they are revamping it even from the original draft that was sent out, we don’t really have a stance at this time,” he said. “We’ll wait to see how it plays out.”
Kimball Public Schools Superintendent Trevor Anderson said the district is also waiting for the second draft before deciding whether they support or oppose the standards.
“The initial draft was met with opposition to some of the language in there, and here we’re just waiting to see what the second draft is going to look like before we say if we’re in favor or opposed to whatever the health standards may be,” Anderson said.
He encouraged the public to share their input with the board and himself, so they make the best decision for the district.
Once the NDE adopts the new health education standards, districts will decide if and how they are implemented into the curriculum and what topics may be omitted.
The Nebraska Health Education Standards second update release is currently a discussion topic, NDE Public Information Officer David Jespersen said.
“The hope is to have something public near the beginning of August,” Jespersen said. “We would most likely be doing some form of a press release announcing the draft and public input opportunities when it is made public.”
To review the first draft of the health education standards, visit tinyurl.com/NEHealthEd.