Mother concerned that plea agreement doesn’t give her son justice

As a Scottsbluff woman prepares for a Sept. 11 court hearing, she is left feeling alone in a pursuit of justice for the man who seriously injured her son in a crash earlier this year.

The court hearing weighing on Sarah Walgren is the sentencing hearing of Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard. Gompert recently pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, in connection with a Sept. 18, 2019, crash that injured then-12-year-old J.P. Walgren.

The boy suffered a crushed pelvis and other injuries. After the crash, JP was hospitalized in Colorado for two months and attended rehabilitation there before being able to finally return home in November 2019.

The crash occurred as Gompert and another man were allegedly racing down Broadway in the early evening hours, shortly before 6 p.m. J.P. had been crossing the street at the time of the crash when he was struck by Gompert’s vehicle.

His mother, Sarah, says Gompert’s plea agreement in the case has left her and her family in the place of having to argue for a stiff sentence when the man appears in court next month.

JP’s RECOVERY

Sarah said she is thankful and feels blessed that her son, J.P., survived the crash that could have killed him.

However, she said, her son continues to struggle on a daily basis, and will struggle for the rest of his life.

“I’m happy, we were blessed. We were 100 percent blessed in everything, but he is definitely still struggling.”

J.P. “didn’t just suffer a fracture,” Sarah says. “His pelvis was absolutely destroyed.”