Mother, daughter bringing fro-yo to town

When Amanda Gealy and her daughter, Aleigh Portenier, would visit Colorado for Portenier’s softball games, they would always stop in some of the area’s frozen yogurt shops.
“And we’d always end up at these fro-yo stores, and we fell in love with the concept right there,” Gealy said.
Gealy and Portenier decided to bring the self-serve frozen yogurt shop idea back home to Scottsbluff. The family’s new store, Yoshi’s Premium Frozen Yogurt, will open its doors at 2801 Ave. B on Sept. 1.
Customers will be able to select their flavors of yogurt, load up on toppings and syrups, and pay based on how much the end result weighs. The self-service formula is common among similar stores, but relatively new to Scottsbluff.
“It’s more about the experience,” Gealy said. “...We want to keep the environment fun and bubbly.”
Yoshi’s will offer 12 flavors at launch, including two gluten-free and two lactose-free options. Gealy said she wanted everybody to be able to enjoy the frozen yogurt regardless of dietary restrictions. Aside from a few staples, she said flavors will be rotated out on a monthly or seasonal basis. As the store will not be part of a franchise, Gealy and Portenier are free to switch things up whenever they choose to.
“I wanted her to see the entrepreneurial side of stuff. ... I really wanted Aleigh to see, from start to finish, if you have an idea you can literally make it happen,” Gealy said.
Portenier, a Scottsbluff High School sophomore, is too young to actually operate the store despite her part in the creative process. Instead, she manages the social media side of the brand: Facebook, Instagram, and, once the store opens, Tik Tok. She also helps manage a poll of flavors for prospective customers to choose from. Some frontrunners include cheesecake, birthday cake and cookie dough.
The store is in the final stages of renovation, a quick turnaround since the job began in July. Once it’s finished, it will include indoor and outdoor seating. Gealy and Portenier said the store should be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with possible extended hours for summer weekends.
Scottsbluff will serve as a test market, Gealy said. A self-service frozen yogurt shop would have little, if any, direct competition, but she said it is not immediately apparent if residents would take to the idea of the store.
Gealy said she hopes the store’s proximity to Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School will allow it to serve as a gathering place for students and their families after sporting events or concerts, and during the winter. Portenier said many of Yoshi’s dozen or so employees are fellow student athletes, drawn to the store’s accommodating work schedule.
”I really want to make the community feel like this is their yogurt store,” Gealy said. “...We obviously want to be here long-term, but overall, we want it to be where kids say, ‘Mom, let’s go to Yoshi’s!’”