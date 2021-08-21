Mother, daughter bringing fro-yo to town

Portenier, a Scottsbluff High School sophomore, is too young to actually operate the store despite her part in the creative process. Instead, she manages the social media side of the brand: Facebook, Instagram, and, once the store opens, Tik Tok. She also helps manage a poll of flavors for prospective customers to choose from. Some frontrunners include cheesecake, birthday cake and cookie dough.

The store is in the final stages of renovation, a quick turnaround since the job began in July. Once it’s finished, it will include indoor and outdoor seating. Gealy and Portenier said the store should be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with possible extended hours for summer weekends.

Scottsbluff will serve as a test market, Gealy said. A self-service frozen yogurt shop would have little, if any, direct competition, but she said it is not immediately apparent if residents would take to the idea of the store.

Gealy said she hopes the store’s proximity to Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School will allow it to serve as a gathering place for students and their families after sporting events or concerts, and during the winter. Portenier said many of Yoshi’s dozen or so employees are fellow student athletes, drawn to the store’s accommodating work schedule.

”I really want to make the community feel like this is their yogurt store,” Gealy said. “...We obviously want to be here long-term, but overall, we want it to be where kids say, ‘Mom, let’s go to Yoshi’s!’”