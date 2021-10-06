Mother shares story of heartbreak, urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In introducing Sylvia Flores Magdaleno, Panhandle PPHD director Kim Engel described her as a “mom with a broken heart.” Flores, who is a local childcare provider, is known by Engel as she cared for her own grandchildren “and is very dear to us.” She said the woman is well known in the Mitchell area and “her family is suffering an unimaginable loss.” During the call, Flores Magdaleno and Engel urged people to contact their physician, local pharmacy or other location for information on getting vaccinated and to schedule a vaccination.

The Panhandle remains to be trailing many areas of the state in vaccination rates, with just 37% of residents vaccinated. In some Panhandle counties, vaccination rates are climbing, with Banner County reporting the highest vaccination rate at 43% of people vaccinated and Scotts Bluff and Garden counties reporting 41% of people vaccinated. Most of the other counties in the Panhandle are reporting vaccination rates in the range of 20-35%. Only the West Central Health District reports a lower percentage of vaccinated persons than Panhandle Public Health District. The statewide average is 51.58% of people. The CDC is reporting at least 56.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 65.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.