Mother shares story of heartbreak, urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine

As a Mitchell family mourns the loss of a family member, they shared a message urging vaccination to prevent the COVID-19 virus during Monday’s Panhandle Pubplic Health District briefing.
During the briefing, PPHD director Kim Engel shared a message from Sylvia Flores Magdaleno, who told the story of her son, Diego. The Lincoln man died at the age of 41 on Aug. 12, just five days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. According to a GoFundMe for the man, he had been diagnosed after being taken to the hospital on July 29. He left behind three children and a granddaughter.
In a recorded message in which Sylvia Flores Magdaleno could be heard sharing her story in a tearful voice, the woman said she prayed that people hearing her message would get vaccinated after hearing about her son.
“My reality forever changed,” she said, as pictures of the man as an infant and a young man showed on screen. “Diego won’t call me again. Diego won’t text me again. I will never hear, ‘I love you, Mom’ again.”
She urged people, “Don’t be a statistic. Don’t let your loved ones be a statistic,” acknowledging that COVID-19 public service announcements hadn’t hit a chord with her either, until her son’s death. Diego had been unvaccinated. “Since his death, my family, including my grandchildren, are vaccinated for COVID,” she said.
In introducing Sylvia Flores Magdaleno, Panhandle PPHD director Kim Engel described her as a “mom with a broken heart.” Flores, who is a local childcare provider, is known by Engel as she cared for her own grandchildren “and is very dear to us.” She said the woman is well known in the Mitchell area and “her family is suffering an unimaginable loss.” During the call, Flores Magdaleno and Engel urged people to contact their physician, local pharmacy or other location for information on getting vaccinated and to schedule a vaccination.
The Panhandle remains to be trailing many areas of the state in vaccination rates, with just 37% of residents vaccinated. In some Panhandle counties, vaccination rates are climbing, with Banner County reporting the highest vaccination rate at 43% of people vaccinated and Scotts Bluff and Garden counties reporting 41% of people vaccinated. Most of the other counties in the Panhandle are reporting vaccination rates in the range of 20-35%. Only the West Central Health District reports a lower percentage of vaccinated persons than Panhandle Public Health District. The statewide average is 51.58% of people. The CDC is reporting at least 56.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 65.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People age 65 and older have the highest rate of vaccination, at 71%. However, young adults have the lowest rate of vaccination among adults, at 22%; those in the 30-49 age range are at 37% and those in the 50-64% age range are at 49%. Each population set is well below the statewide average by about 14-20%.
Those vaccination rates remain low as cases continue to increase in the Panhandle, despite statistics from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showing vaccines are more than 90% effective in reducing hospitalizations and death. Rates for preventing hospitalization and death are nearly identical when comparing periods before July and after July, when the Delta variant was first detected in the state. Vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID cases is at 70% since July, when the Delta variant began circulating. It is 20% decrease compared to the prior time period of January to July, however, higher than the effectiveness rates of other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.
Though Nebraska as a state has been reported to be plateauing as far as COVID-19 case activity, the Panhandle remains at high risk for COVID-19 spread and continues to see cases increase, with a case rate of 346.6 cases per 100,000 people, well above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 to be classified at high-risk for COVID-19 spread.
PPHD reported a slight increase in cases from last week, reporting 388 cases compared to 374 cases the week prior. Cases among youth under the age of 19 continue to increase, with 85 cases reported. Scotts Bluff County has the highest cases at 152 cases. Every county in the Panhandle Public Health District is reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
As of Monday, PPHD reported 25 hospitalizations, up three hospitalizations from the prior week. Ten deaths are currently pending verification.