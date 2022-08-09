'Mrs. Harris goes to Paris' showing at Midwest Theater this weekend

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” will show at the Historic Midwest Theater this Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 55 minutes.

In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but also the very future of the House of Dior.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person.

Advance tickets for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com.