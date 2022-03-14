 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-county regional housing study, surveys underway

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Economic Development (WNED) is preparing a Multi-County Regional Housing Study for Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Kimball counties, including each community. The study will highlight current demographic and economic statistical data, local housing unit “target demand” and a five-year “Housing Action Plan” for new housing development and existing housing rehabilitation activities.

The housing study is being funded by a grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, in combination with local funding. WNED is being assisted by Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C., a Lincoln-based community planning and research consulting firm.

An important component of this housing study is a regionwide housing survey. All citizens of Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Kimball counties, as well as each community, are encouraged to participate. The survey will be advertised on city, county and the Twin Cities Development websites, as well as various social media outlets.

A “Workforce Housing Needs Survey” will also be made available to persons employed at select businesses and industries in those three counties and communities.

Thesurveys must be completed by Friday, March 25. Questions regarding the housing study or surveys can be directed to Michelle Coolidge, community development director, Twin Cities Development, at 308-632-2833 or development@tcdne.org.

