Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan update underway

SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) is in the process of updating its regional multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) which includes the City of Scottsbluff.

HMPs are required to be updated on a five-year cycle by FEMA and evaluates a range of natural and man-made hazards to communities and jurisdiction within the four-county planning area. The counties of Banner, Garden, Morrill and Scotts Bluff participate in the NPNRD HMP. Participating in the HMP update allows jurisdictions to apply for additional federal cost share grants on various resilience and hazard mitigation type projects.

As part of the HMP update process, the City of Scottsbluff is also addressing key aspects as part of the Community Rating System (CRS) program. The CRS program is designed to identify and reduce risks to flooding in the city and, by participating, garner discounts on flood insurance for the city and its residents.

Public input will be gathered throughout the duration of the plan development through surveys, online tools, and public meetings. All members of the public are encouraged to participate in this plan update process and provide local input on flooding concerns in Scottsbluff.