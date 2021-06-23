Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan update underway

SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) is in the process of updating its regional multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) which includes the City of Scottsbluff.
HMPs are required to be updated on a five-year cycle by FEMA and evaluates a range of natural and man-made hazards to communities and jurisdiction within the four-county planning area. The counties of Banner, Garden, Morrill and Scotts Bluff participate in the NPNRD HMP. Participating in the HMP update allows jurisdictions to apply for additional federal cost share grants on various resilience and hazard mitigation type projects.
As part of the HMP update process, the City of Scottsbluff is also addressing key aspects as part of the Community Rating System (CRS) program. The CRS program is designed to identify and reduce risks to flooding in the city and, by participating, garner discounts on flood insurance for the city and its residents.
Public input will be gathered throughout the duration of the plan development through surveys, online tools, and public meetings. All members of the public are encouraged to participate in this plan update process and provide local input on flooding concerns in Scottsbluff.
The NPNRD has hired JEO Consulting Group Inc. (JEO) to assist with the HMP update. The plan update is paid for with the assistance of a FEMA planning grant. Overall cost of the plan is shared 75% through federal funding and 25% through a local match. For this plan update, NPRNRD and the participating jurisdictions are providing the 25% local match.
For more information on this planning effort contact the JEO project coordinator Phil Luebbert, at 402-474-8768 or pluebbert@jeo.com or Scottsbluff Stormwater Program Specialist Leann Sato at 308-630-8011 or lsato@scottsbluff.org.