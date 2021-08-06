Multiple fire crews battling wildfire in Banner County

Firefighters from more than 18 departments have been battling a wildfire in Banner County since Thursday evening.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that an estimated 2,000 and 2,500 acres are believed to have been burned in the blaze that was reported at about 7:30 p.m. last night.

As of last night, there were 89 personnel with 18 different departments on scene. This morning, crews changed out and and — three UH-60s from the Nebraska National Guard and a plane from the National Forest Service — will respond and make drops over the fire line.

Region 22 Emergency Management, Firefighter Ministry and others monitoring the fire are set up at a staging area just short of an hours drive from Scottsbluff. The staging area has moved a couple of times during the fire, right now stationed at

"We just did it as a precaution last night," Newman said. "Last night, we couldn't see very well. There was a fire creeping towards us and back into the wind and it kept looking closer, so we went ahead and moved the staging area just as a precaution."