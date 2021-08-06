Multiple fire crews battling wildfire in Banner County

Firefighters from more than 18 departments have been battling a wildfire in Banner County since Thursday evening.
Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that an estimated 2,000 and 2,500 acres are believed to have been burned in the blaze that was reported at about 7:30 p.m. last night.
As of last night, there were 89 personnel with 18 different departments on scene. This morning, crews changed out and and — three UH-60s from the Nebraska National Guard and a plane from the National Forest Service — will respond and make drops over the fire line.
Region 22 Emergency Management, Firefighter Ministry and others monitoring the fire are set up at a staging area just short of an hours drive from Scottsbluff. The staging area has moved a couple of times during the fire, right now stationed at
"We just did it as a precaution last night," Newman said. "Last night, we couldn't see very well. There was a fire creeping towards us and back into the wind and it kept looking closer, so we went ahead and moved the staging area just as a precaution."
Red Flag Warnings and fire weather watches are in effect Friday for portions of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska due to low humidity values and scattered thunderstorms. Winds today could reach as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are forecast to develop after 11 a.m. Fires could start and rapidly spread under these conditions, the NWS reports.
Newman said the fire has already crossed containment lines at least a couple of times.
Firefighter Ministry has been delivering supplies to the firefighters, such as food and water. The ministry isn't taking any donations of food, water and other supplies, though the organization regularly accepts cash donations to help in its mission of providing aid for fire response. Cash donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-0531 or dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and noted as being designated for the Firefighter Ministry.