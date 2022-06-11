Museum hosts Humanities Nebraska speaker

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting its monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held this Tuesday, June 14, at p.m. Every month, the museum is hosting a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

This month, Dan Holtz will be sharing his unique style that celebrates and commemorates people, places, and events in Nebraska history through original songs (accompanied by guitar and harmonica) and the stories and background behind them. The songs’ subjects range from a general celebration of Nebraska (“We’re Nebraska”); to a retrospective on the Sandhills; to a tribute to Susan LaFlesche Picotte, the first Native American woman to become a medical doctor; to a salute to Husker football; to a tribute to the migration of the Sandhill Cranes; and more.

Funding for the speaker was provided by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities “A More Perfect Union Initiative, Advancing Civic Education and Commemorating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary. The event is free to the public.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.

