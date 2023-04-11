GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting its monthly Puzzles of the Past program Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Discussions will continue to focus on the history, buildings and stories of the town of Mitchell, with continued focus on the businesses and buildings along Center Street.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.