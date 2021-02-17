 Skip to main content
Museum of the Fur Trade featured
CHADRON — The Museum of the Fur Trade, near Chadron, will be the featured subject of the nationally syndicated television program “Somewhere West of Wallstreet.” Airing on the RFD channel March 1 at 7:30 p.m. mtn.

Hosted by acclaimed cowboy entertainer Red Steagall, the story of the unique museum and it’s incomparable collection and the Fur Trade will be seen by as many as 5 million viewers nationwide.

The museum, founded in 1949 and opened to the public in 1955, has been named one of Americas top 10 western museums by True West Magazine.

A community screening will be hosted at the Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub, downtown Chadron, with appetizers and cash bar.

For further information contact museum director NaKaya Fester at 308-432-3843 or museum@furtrade.org

