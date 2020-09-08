Museum uses video to enhance its displays

Through the use of video, some of the static displays at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering are able to give visitors more detail about the times when the artifacts were commonplace.
Museum Director Dave Wolf said the museum currently has three “video shacks” and a video in the Native American tipi set up in the gallery.
“Each of these videos highlights an integral part of the culture here in Nebraska,” he said. “They tell the story of what life was like then.”
One of the video shacks shows a short video called “The Cowboy Way.” It tells the story of what ranching was like during the years when the area was being settled.
Wolf shared a story about the ranch hands that would be up by two or three in the morning to get their horses ready before riding 15-20 miles to where the cattle were pasturing. They’d work all day and if lucky, the chuckwagon would be there to cook lunch.
As night approached, they rode home, took care of the horses, had dinner and fell into bed. The next day was the same.
“Our early settlers were hardy people and the video shows that,” Wolf said “It shows the hard work and dedication that was needed to survive in the wide open spaces of western Nebraska. It wasn’t an easy existence, even for people in towns.”
Another video shares the story of the Pathfinder irrigation project by the Bureau of Reclamation.
“Irrigation made a huge change in every part of the culture in the valley,” Wolf said.
He pointed out we’re now growing crops that require 15-30 inches of water for the season in an area that averages 10 inches of water in a growing season.
“The rain water spigot turns off about mid-June, so without irrigation we couldn’t grow many of the crops we do now,” he said.
He added the Pathfinder was the second project done by the Bureau of Reclamation, which included one of the largest dam structures of its type in the world before Boulder Dam was built on Lake Mead in Nevada.
The dam, named Alcova, is located just outside of Casper, Wyoming, and is still an integral part of the irrigation system on the North Platte River.
“It was quite a feat to string all the canals together and reuse the water,” Wolf said. “From the larger canals, the water seeps into the ground to the smaller canals, then back to the river and diverted and reused several times before it gets to Lake McConaughy.”
Another video shack tells the story of the sugar beet industry in the North Platte Valley. While the area climate is well suited to growing sugar beets, they require a lot of water. Through irrigation, they’ve become one of the area’s main crops for production agriculture.
“This video does a great job explaining what those piles of sugar beets are all about and how they’re one of our major economic contributors,” he said. “It’s amazing to see how this bitter root is turned into refined sugar, molasses and a lot of other products.”
The Native American tipi set up in the gallery serves as a small theater that shows a video on the Lakota origins story and the culture of native people that roamed the Plains long before immigration pushed the nation westward.
“It really provides that cultural element to how the Lakota lived,” Wolf said. “Stories can tell a lot about who the people are. That’s fascinating to me because I really like people history.”
He said the museum wants to add to the number of videos now being shown in the gallery. So he’s asking the public to submit their ideas on what topics should be tackled next.
“These videos won’t be full-blown documentaries,” he said. “We want to produce short, five-minute videos we can share on Facebook and YouTube. And we want to record some podcasts.”
So far, Wolf has thought about doing a timeline on historic places and figures. Dr. Georgia Fix and the history of the Bay State Cattle Company are two possibilities.
He added that when people learn about the history behind the events, they take more of a pride in the community and sense of place.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
