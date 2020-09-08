Museum uses video to enhance its displays

Through the use of video, some of the static displays at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering are able to give visitors more detail about the times when the artifacts were commonplace.

Museum Director Dave Wolf said the museum currently has three “video shacks” and a video in the Native American tipi set up in the gallery.

“Each of these videos highlights an integral part of the culture here in Nebraska,” he said. “They tell the story of what life was like then.”

One of the video shacks shows a short video called “The Cowboy Way.” It tells the story of what ranching was like during the years when the area was being settled.

Wolf shared a story about the ranch hands that would be up by two or three in the morning to get their horses ready before riding 15-20 miles to where the cattle were pasturing. They’d work all day and if lucky, the chuckwagon would be there to cook lunch.

As night approached, they rode home, took care of the horses, had dinner and fell into bed. The next day was the same.

“Our early settlers were hardy people and the video shows that,” Wolf said “It shows the hard work and dedication that was needed to survive in the wide open spaces of western Nebraska. It wasn’t an easy existence, even for people in towns.”

Another video shares the story of the Pathfinder irrigation project by the Bureau of Reclamation.

“Irrigation made a huge change in every part of the culture in the valley,” Wolf said.

He pointed out we’re now growing crops that require 15-30 inches of water for the season in an area that averages 10 inches of water in a growing season.