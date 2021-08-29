Music legends Toby Keith, ALABAMA co-headline ‘Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend’ at SkyView Drive-In

SCOTTSBLUFF — “Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend” featuring music legends Toby Keith and ALABAMA with a pre-show performance by hit-maker Michael Ray and hosted by Blanco Brown will jump-start the end-of-summer party across North America on Sept. 2. The concert event will be the tailgating party of the season at Midwest SkyView Drive-In at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:45 p.m.

“Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend” will include exclusive content and never-before-seen recorded concerts by Toby Keith and ALABAMA, two of the best-selling music acts of all time. With three No. 1’s and five RIAA Gold-certified singles, country music star Michael Ray will also perform as the night’s opening act, featuring his current Top 25 and climbing single “Whiskey And Rain.” Multi-platinum artist, songwriter, producer and TrailerTrap creator Blanco Brown, who is known for blending the sounds of country and hip hop, serves as host for the night’s festivities as the event is streamed to hundreds of outdoor movie screens around the United States and Canada. Fans are encouraged to bring their friends and family, get out of their cars and dance while cranking the concert through their car speakers and radios.

“Have a great Labor Day and enjoy the show,” Toby Keith said in a press release.