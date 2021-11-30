Music teachers hosting seasonal performance

GERING — Enjoy an afternoon of live music Sunday, Dec. 5, as The Platte Valley Music Teachers Association will host a performance of traditional and contemporary duet, solo, and small ensemble arrangements of seasonal favorites.

The performance will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering at 4 p.m. The PVMTA is made of music teachers from Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard and the surrounding area.

All ticket sale proceeds will go to music scholarships for area students. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and can be purchased at Bible Book Store in Scottsbluff as well as any PVMTA member. More information about both the group and the family-friendly event can be found on the PVMTA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pvmta.