Musician Martin Gilmore to perform at Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING – Denver-based singer and multi-instrumentalist, Martin Gilmore, presents songs of western history. A mix of historic songs, modern compositions and original music come together to bring stories of the old west to life. From American exploration to the homestead era, these songs highlight the various cultures and dynamic events that made up the American West.”

The program will take place in the outdoor amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Friday, July 16. The program will start at 7 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the visitor center theater. This program is free and open to audience members of all ages. For more information about this program contact park ranger Eric Grunwald at 308-436-9718.