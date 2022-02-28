My account of the storm

I was a freshman in college, home for Christmas vacation. Friends and I attended the movie at the Aladdin Theatre in Minatare. (Yes, Minatare had a theatre that showed movies (talkies even?) seven days a week.) When we left the theatre it was snowing lightly.

The snow continued for several days. I don’t remember that we ran out of food. We had some canned goods and potatoes in the cave/cellar. But we always bought meat, eggs, milk, etc. from one of the three grocery stores in Minatare (which also had two drug stores, a clothing store, two doctors, two dentists, and two lawyers)

My mother, Agnes Kelso, and I lived with her older sister, Helen. Helen’s daughter-in-law, Esther, had come from Anchorage to deliver her baby in Scottsbluff. About the time the snow ceased falling there was a knock on the door. A man informed Aunt Helen that they had a pregnant women in the car and were taking her to the hospital. If the baby was due, Esther had to go with them because they were NOT making the trip twice. Aunt Helen assure him that the baby was not due.

My trip back to “the university” (UNL) was long. I rode in a small car with a neighbor man who was a student, his wife, child, and dog, along with another male college student, all in a coupe. We had to go to Sidney because Highway 26 had not been opened. And there was no I80, so we drove on Highway 30.

Final exams for first semester were give after the holidays. I convinced one teacher to let me take the final early. I rode the Burlington back home to see the baby. The snow was higher than the train going through the Sandhill’s. And we waited a couple of times for snow to be cleared from the track.

I got to Mitchell to see baby Delynne and her parents. They returned to Anchorage. I didn’t see any of them again for about six years.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form