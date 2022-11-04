Myers finds inspiration for first book from grandmother's packet of WWII letters from soldiers

She’s loving and gives great advice and is the sweetest person you know. She’s your grandmother. But what if your grandmother had a secret hidden within her scrapbooks? Well, that’s what sparked Andrea Myers to write her first book “Behind the Wire.”

As the daughter of a journalist, writing was already in her DNA. She became a prolific blogger for over 20 years after she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Wyoming. Following the departure of her youngest child to college, the empty nest left Myers wondering what she could do.

She decided to visit her parents, Rick and Suzanne Myers, in Gering. While rummaging through her late grandma Barbara Neeley’s belongings, she discovered a packet of letters from soldiers written to her grandma. Myers found inspiration for her first novel. “Behind the Wire” is a historical fiction novel inspired by the letters sent to Myers’ grandmother by four American soldiers and a German prisoner of war, who was detained at Camp Scottsbluff in WWII.

Camp Scottsbluff was located near the current day dump in Scottsbluff. The prisoners detained there served a vital role in the local agriculture industry during the war. Across the country, over 400,000 Germans were imprisoned at POW camps, supplying much needed labor as the young men fought overseas.

“I was just going through my grandmother’s old things and discovered a packet of letters written to her by several soldiers and a few prisoners of war from the prisoner of war camp,” Myers told the Star-Herald. “I also found her POW work badge and trinkets that were all carved by German soldiers who were German prisoners. It just felt like a book.”

The family had no idea Neeley worked at the POW camp, although she was a private person. As a young lady in her early 20s, Neeley wrote to two soldiers who served in Europe and Asia during WWII.

After reading the numerous letters, Myers began researching the history of WWII and POW camps across the country. She reviewed local news articles about the camp and used the reaction from and tone of those stories to inform her writing. With a deeper understanding of what happened, she began crafting this fictional story right after the attack on Pearl Harbor of this college-age woman, Margaret Murphy attending the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying journalism. Murphy also writes a monthly column for the Gering Courier to help Myers create narrative. Neeley did attend UNL for two years. Then her overprotective mother forces her to return to Gering after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Determined to be useful, Murphy works as an assistant to the quartermaster at the POW camp in Scottsbluff.

“It’s fiction because my grandmother shared no details, with the exception of all of the letters, except one are real,” she said. “There are very few changes to their content or their spelling. One of them was an atrocious speller.”

The soldiers’ names have all been changed, along with her grandmother’s name.

One of Neeley’s letters about working in the camp is also featured in the book, although Myers said she did not write regularly.

With 55,000 words typed, Myers hit a slump when the 2020 pandemic hit, saying it stripped away her joy for writing. For nearly two years, the story sat unfinished in a file. Then, her passion for writing was rekindled from a personal sorrow – the death of her husband and writing his obituary.

The creativity overflowed and Myers picked up the story. She focused on the men’s traumas, sharing the changes in their letters’ tones after rough days on the battlefront. The book concludes after the bombs are drop and the camp prepares to close.

“It’s a story that really focuses on each of the men’s trauma,” she said. “It’s got the prisoner of war angle; it’s got PTSD, which they called battle rattle; and it deals with the female friendships.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon. Myers said she also will hold an event at Gering Public Library in December and hopes to set up an event at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Myers hopes the book sparks discussion about POW prisoners as workers, trauma and increases knowledge about the presence of POW camps.

For more information, the public can visit AndreaMyersAuthor.com or contact Myers at 308-244-8448.