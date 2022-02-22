 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NACO Scholarship applications due March 1

  • 0

Since 2004, NACO has presented twelve high school seniors with $1,000 awards each to be used toward their post-secondary educations. The scholarship program is open to graduating seniors whose parent or step-parent is a current county official or employee. Scholarships are available for one year and are non-renewable.

Scholarship recipients must plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution within the state of Nebraska and may use the NACO scholarship for any costs associated with their continuing education.

Applications must be postmarked on or before March 1.

View application here: https://bit.ly/3p6VUZj.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Manager under review Tuesday

City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …

Watch Now: Related Video

Water dispute could halt Tesla's German factory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News