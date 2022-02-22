NACO Scholarship applications due March 1

Since 2004, NACO has presented twelve high school seniors with $1,000 awards each to be used toward their post-secondary educations. The scholarship program is open to graduating seniors whose parent or step-parent is a current county official or employee. Scholarships are available for one year and are non-renewable.
Scholarship recipients must plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution within the state of Nebraska and may use the NACO scholarship for any costs associated with their continuing education.
Applications must be postmarked on or before March 1.
View application here: https://bit.ly/3p6VUZj.