National championship pilots give Old West Balloon Fest spectators a show

MITCHELL — The weather grounded the balloons at the Old West Balloon Fest Mass Ascension on Saturday at the Mitchell Airfield, but event-goers were still treated to a show. The 45 pilots competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships once again dropped markers on a target on the north side of the airfield to the delight of onlookers.

There was just a small window of flight time with fog rolling in, Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson said.

After talking with Paul Petrehn, the balloon meister for the national championships, she decided to keep the local balloonists on the ground, so the national pilots could take to the skies for their final day of competition.

“It was just a safety decision this morning,” Johnson said. “The fog started to roll in. You never know, it could be a 30-minute event, or a 2-hour event. By the time the fog lifts, it’s too hot to fly.

“The competition balloons are more stable than the round balloons. They can handle (the weather better). I saw them screaming in this morning. ”

As usual with the Saturday event, Johnson said the number of spectators had climbed drastically since Friday’s mass ascension.