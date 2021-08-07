 Skip to main content
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: Lake Minatare serves as a beacon for tourists
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: Lake Minatare serves as a beacon for tourists

Lighthouses were built by humans for the purpose of saving lives, especially at night on stormy seas, now they need us to save them. Find out why lighthouses are still necessary.

Built in 1939, the Plains Lighthouse at Lake Minatare has been a beacon for tourists in western Nebraska.

The lighthouse was built of native stone during the Great Depression by the Veterans Conservation Corps, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks website. The Veterans Conservation Corps was an agency created during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to provide jobs for unemployed veterans. The lighthouse was built on Lake Minatare’s Lakeview Point Peninsula from 1937 to 1939.

The 55-feet canonical tower is intended to be a shelter house and observation tower. Though it isn’t a functional lighthouse, after climbing its four flights of steps, it does offer a 360-degree view of Lake Minatare and the surrounding area.

The lighthouse gained national fame in 2013 when it was featured in Stephen Colbert’s book “America Again: Becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t.”

The lighthouse is one of seven inland lighthouses. Lake Minatare and the lighthouse are closed to visitors from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15 every year to protect migrating waterfowl.

A Nebraska State Park permit is required for access to the lake, and is available in daily and annual passes. The passes may be purchased onsite at the park office.

AND MORE LIGHTHOUSES

From Sandy Hook in the north, to Cape May in the south, take a drone tour of the state’s iconic lighthouses. The land-based structures were built to help guide mariners sailing the Atlantic Ocean and intercostal waterways.
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

