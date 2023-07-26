Local law enforcement, fire and public safety agencies, as well as businesses and organizations, will bring plenty of fun-filled activities to downtown Scottsbluff for the annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This year, the celebration will be held in the blocks from 16th Street to 19th Street, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jennifer VanHoosear, administrative records technician at the Scottsbluff Police Department, has been heading up this year’s event. She told the Star-Herald that they have gotten a lot of participation, with 90 booths slated to fill the downtown.

National Night Out is celebrated across the country, with a goal of bringing law enforcement and public service agencies together for a night in a positive manner.

Capt. Brian Wasson said, “National Night Out is a safe night for law enforcement and public safety professionals to interact with people in the communities they serve. The goal is to build relationships with the people, developing that positive relationship as we work together for the safety of our community.”

Local agencies participating include the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, which both plan to bring their K9s and handlers to the event. Scottsbluff, Gering and rural fire departments will also set up, with Firefighter Ministry also on hand to provide information about its mission.

At the event, the Scottsbluff Police Department gives out goodie bags — normally topping out at 500. However, VanHoosear said, they have worked with businesses and organizations to expand to 700 goodie bags.

“They go quickly,” she said, explaining that they usually go within the first half-hour of the event. If you want a goodie bag, you’ll want to visit the police department’s booth, which will be set up in front of the Broadway Suites/Twin Cities Development building at the north corner of 16th Street.

Kids will also find a variety of activities to keep them busy.

“There will be face-painting, bean bag tosses,” Wasson said. “There is a Plinko game. There will be just all kinds of games. About anything you can think of, there are two of so kids will definitely be able to enjoy themselves.”

This year, 16 food vendors will be offering their fare, setting up in the 18th Street Plaza and in that area.

“There is plenty to choose from,” VanHoosear said of the offerings. “There will Mexican food. A couple of barbecue places, some cotton candy vendor and drinks like lemonade.”

VanHoosear and Wasson encourage the community to come out for the event.