FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Fort Laramie National Historic Site joins parks, programs, and partners across the country to encourage everyone to find their park and share their favorite park stories online at FindYourPark.com. Launched during the 2016 centennial of the National Park Service by the National Park Foundation, you can use the site to find Your Park Story. Or you can share your #MyParkStory on social media.

Your Park Story is also the theme of this year’s National Park Week, April 22–30. Your Park Story is a fantastic opportunity to share stories about the people and places of the National Park Service. A national park can be more than a place — it can be a feeling, a state of mind, or a sense of American pride. Beyond vast landscapes, you can discover parks and programs that protect, preserve, and share nature, culture, and history in communities nationwide.

Fort Laramie’s restored structures, museum, and Visitor Center will be open for the event without reservation or entry fee. Rangers will present special presentations during the week including, “Hike through History: The Confluence Trail”, “Touching the Pen: The 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty” (the first treaty signers arrived at the post in April 1868), “Walk in the Footsteps of The Past,” and “Adapting to the Crossroads” - a tour through the Fort’s Historic District. Please check with the Visitor Center for times and dates for the programs and tours.

Roll up your sleeves and pitch in, getting involved with the Grand Old Post as a volunteer on Saturday, April 22 starting at 9 am. In honor of National Park Week, National Volunteer Week, and Earth Day, youth and members of the community can assist Scout Pack and Troop #43 (Cheyenne, Wyoming) with the placement of new gravel on Officer’s Row. This project will be an awesome way to connect to the history of the “Grand Old Post on the Laramie” as well as our National Parks. Meet at the Visitor Center to get started. Please bring your work gloves, rake and/or shovel to help out safely!

April 29 is also National Junior Ranger Day. The staff at Fort Laramie National Historic Site (NHS) invites youth (and the young at heart) to visit the park and participate in the Junior Ranger Program. Completion of the program will be rewarded a National Park Service Jr. Ranger badge!

“The ‘scavenger hunt’ style program is not only fun, but very educational,” said Davison. “We have had many adults complete the program and come back to tell us that they had learned as much or more than their children and had a great time making it a family activity.”

Most importantly Davison wants to make sure that everyone gets out to celebrate National Park Week whether it is at Fort Laramie National Historic Site, the neighboring national parks at Scotts Bluff National Monument or Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, or one of the other 424 units in the National Park System. Admission will be free at all parks on April 22, 2023, during National Park Week.

Visit www.NationalParkWeek.org to learn more about how you can join parks, programs, and partners in celebrating National Park Week across the country.