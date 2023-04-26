Hundreds of middle school students are making the hike to the Wildcat Hills this week to experience and learn about the great outdoors.

The Outdoor Discovery Program is Nebraska’s largest outdoor classroom and has hosted thousands of kids in grades 5 through 7 since its inception in 2010. The Wildcat Hills event is one of three taking place across the state and will host students from Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bayard, Kimball, Chappell and Potter-Dix over its two-day run.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks education specialist Amanda Filipi, nearly 600 students will visit the Wildcat Hills between Wednesday and Thursday.

“We really want to engage kids in the outdoors, so we have everything from outdoor cooking, archery, birding … There are around 20 activities for them to choose from,” Filipi said.

Each activity is a 40-minute session, meaning that there’s plenty of time to dig into the topics and activities, but that also means that the students only get to choose five stations over the course of the day. Filipi said the activities are as diverse as the natural world, and choosing only a handful of them would be difficult.

“There are a couple activities that we put on with the game commission, so we have the shooting range with archery and pellet guns,” she said. “We also have a fish station where kids get to handle a couple of native fish species and invasive fish species and see turtles and frogs, so there’s something for everyone out here.”

Other stations include geocaching, outdoor cooking, disc golf, the camping experience, Northern Plains Indian culture, a tree scavenger hunt and even tomahawk throwing.

One station manned Wednesday by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist Chris Becker was focused on big and small game animals found in Nebraska and the methods researchers use to collect data on them. He brought along pelts, bones and tracking devices to give the students plenty of visual and interactive elements.

“If they’re actually looking at something, it can help them to visually identify it in the future,” he said. “They’ve got a visual memory to go along with the title of something.”

Becker said it’s important for kids and adults alike to have an understanding of the environment they live in so they can recognize the creatures they see day to day and appreciate the excitement that’s available in their own backyards.

“It’s good to know about the natural environment around you," Becker said. "You know that if you go out on a hike, you’ll know what that critter is up on the hill. Or if some of these kids end up being future hunters, having that identification skill planted in there will help them out in the future.”

Filipi agreed, saying that kids' gaining knowledge about the outdoors is the first step toward developing a sense of investment and love for what’s happening in the world around them, which is particularly important in a world that is becoming increasingly focused on technology.

“It helps create a sense of place for students. A lot of them might not know what lives in their backyard, but if they get to come out here and see some of the different critters, that gives them some ownership in it,” she said. “There have also been studies that show that students spend over 50 hours a week in front of electronic media, and not so much connected to the natural world around them. With these activities, we’re hoping to engage them in the outdoors and let them know that it’s a really cool place and there’s lots of fun stuff that you can do and see while you’re out in nature.”

PHOTOS: Outdoor Discovery Program at Wildcat Hills