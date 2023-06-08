Every summer, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone makes sure to get out of the office and travel the state.

“I’ve had this job for five years,” he said during a stop in Scottsbluff earlier this week. “So, just after every legislative session, we start new. I start with listening sessions across the state, where we talk to business leaders and community leaders about their biggest challenges and the things we should be thinking about from a public policy standpoint.”

Slone said it is one of his favorite parts of the job, visiting with community leaders and hearing about their plans and visions.

In 2023, the Nebraska chamber identified tax modernization, addressing workforce issues and driving innovation as key priorities. While at times, it may have “looked on TV” like a lot wasn’t getting done during the 2023 Nebraska legislative session, Slone described it as one of the most successful legislative sessions that the chamber has seen.

“Most important, was probably (achieving) the largest tax cuts in the history of Nebraska that now make the state competitive from a tax standpoint, combined with a commitment to fund education which will keep our schools strong,” he said, citing LB 754 and LB 243. “Then there were a number of other provisions like eliminating the tax on Social Security. (There was also) additional funding for career technical education that was really important. That’s a priority.”

LB 754 lowers the top two individual and corporate income tax brackets to 3.99% by 2027 and exempts Social Security from income taxes starting in tax year 2024, among other provisions. LB 754 will deliver over $1.48 billion in tax relief by 2027 and $3.2 billion by 2029. LB 243 increases contributions to the Property Tax Credit Fund, takes community colleges off the property tax rolls, and provides soft caps on local school district spending. According to the NE Chamber, when combined with an increase in state aid to education, this year’s legislation will deliver over $2.1 billion in property tax relief by fiscal year 2027 and over $3.3 billion by fiscal year 2029.

Slone, who grew up in Gering, usually starts his summer tour in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. This year, he started in Sidney on Monday, June 5. He’ll travel the rest of the state throughout the summer.

In his visits to date, he said, “What we heard last year is communities and businesses are very concerned about workforce. And, within that workforce concern, they’re very concerned about housing and child care; particularly that they see the ability to attract and retain young families as being dependent on creating more affordable housing and more affordable child care.”

Often, he said, he will be asked in what areas more workforce and career technical training is needed. His response: “I will tell you all areas, all areas. We need doctors, nurses, engineers, factory workers, welders and ag workers. It’s across every part of the spectrum of employment. We are just short of people.”

Communities in all 50 states are trying to attract the same people to their communities, he said, so Nebraska needs to put itself in a position to be competitive.

Slone said he sees the state as one that comes together in tough times — after tornadoes, floods and other emergencies. He believes that will happen in policy as well.

“I think our unicameral system of legislature and just the ability of the state to come together is greater than other states,” he said. “I think we will address issues like housing and child care, ultimately, better than other states. We have to, to compete, because people will go to where the infrastructure exists.”

On the national level, he said he thinks that working together will also be needed on issues such as immigration.

“I absolutely believe that, in the end, there will be a bipartisan, legal immigration solution. The national workforce issue is going to require that, that we fix the legal, immigration system,” he said, saying there was a need to address work visas and that he believes that workforce issues will start to slow the economy and make it tough to control inflation. “Then it becomes a matter of which states can attract people again. I think Nebraska does better than other states in terms of assimilating people from other places, not only in the country but other places in the world.”

He said Nebraska places more refugees per capita than any other state.

“We’re in a state that was originally founded on immigration,” he said. “Most of us have grandparents and great-grandparents who really built the state that we have today. We need another wave of that to build the type of population to continue to grow and keep our communities robust.”

In its work, the Nebraska Chamber determines its priorities by using a survey that is distributed during Slone’s listening sessions. Those surveys, as well as other data and analysis of economic issues, will be used in finding the right solutions to address issues.

The average person can help in the formation of public policy, he said, by supporting public and private government leaders as they work to address workforce issues, from attracting people to the community to creating more opportunities for affordable housing or child care. They can also get involved in their local chamber, local groups or other volunteerism.

“People are a lot busier, but there’s a lot of young talent, including in Scottsbluff-Gering,” he said. “We need to tap that young talent to begin to assume some of these community leadership roles.”