Nearly full field of balloons to compete at U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is four weeks away from returning to the valley and this year’s championship is set to feature nearly a full field of balloons.
There are currently 48 pilots set to take to the skies. The Balloon Federation of America event is limited to 50 pilots and the teams must be finalized by the end of July.
“We have until the end of the month to potentially fill any spots that may be canceled between now and then,” Event Director Paul Petrehn said. “I think we might have about seven or eight more than what we had in 2019 at this point in time.”
There are seven first-time U.S. National Championship competitors.
“I’m just excited to have an almost full field of competitors and really there are a large number of them who are capable of doing quite well and winning this event,” he said. “It’s just a matter of what type of streak one can get on.”
Petrehn is the new balloonmeister for this year’s nationals. He said his role for the event is to make each flight as safe as possible with a large element of fun as well. The staff will take into account the most and least experienced pilots when selecting tasks and launch points, he said.
“This was a year that I thought was an opportunity for me to step into this role,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.
“The pilots are going to make it as competitive as can be, so I don’t necessarily have to try very hard. I know all of the personalities flying in the event and they’re all super competitive personalities.”
While wind determines whether or not the pilots can navigate through the air to complete multiple tasks during each flight, Petrehn is hopeful this year’s competitors will have opportunities to fly over Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell.
The 2021 BFA U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is scheduled for Aug. 8-Aug. 15, but teams will likely take to the skies prior to competition during practice flights.
“The balloons will be coming into town for practice tasks on Saturday, the 7th, and Sunday morning of the 8th, so they’ll be some orchestrated and organized practice sessions for the pilots,” he said.
The competition formally begins on Monday, Aug. 9, and if the weather is favorable, the pilots will fly in the morning and evening. Petrehn said the tentative schedule is for the pilots to complete flights on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons and morning flights Monday through Saturday. Pilots could complete as many as five or six tasks during the morning flights and one or two tasks in the evening, depending on the weather and wind speed. The pilots can score a maximum of 1,000 points on each task.
“Potentially, there could be as many as eight tasks a day,” he said. “If there are some limitations where the weather doesn’t look as good, giving us a shorter period of time to complete some tasks, we will do around two to three tasks during the morning flights at a minimum and then the evenings could be a single part task.”
With faster wind speeds, the judges can space out more targets, but if it is a light wind, then there may be fewer targets.
Prior to unloading their baskets and inflating their envelopes, the pilots and their teams will go to daily flight briefings at 5:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. During those briefings, the pilots will learn what areas they will cover to complete the tasks and their direction of travel.
Following the briefing, the pilots will either head to individual launch points or a common launch point.
“There may be some times where all of the competition balloons will launch from the same location and then there will be some opportunities where they’re launching from where they think the best spot is for the task,” Petrehn said. “That will be up to me to determine, but we’ll probably be using a combination of those types of launches throughout the week.”
Once in the air, the pilots will complete various tasks, some they choose and others set by Petrehn.
“They may hear of a judge declared goal (JDG) or one is called a hesitation waltz (HWZ), which is a combination of goals that I would choose for the competitors,” Petrehn said. “So a judge declared goal is a single goal declared by the event director, which would be me. A hesitation waltz is at least two or more of those goals, but the pilots get to choose one that they actually throw their marker out or they get scored to closest by their GPS.”
A pilot declared goal (PDG) or a fly-on task allows the competitors to declare their coordinates with the goal of navigating their logger, an electronic scoring device as close to those coordinates as possible. Other tasks are time-based where pilots must arrive at a target and dropping their baggie within designated time slots or require climbing in altitude to achieve the greatest degree of change in direction within a certain distance or period of time.
At times, the pilots may be flying toward targets that are on private property, and the public does not have the same access to those locations. If there are public spaces where the community can watch the launches and pilots come into a target, the Old West Balloon Fest organizers will notify the public of those locations. However, public viewing locations will be determined on a flight-by-flight basis.
Pilots will still use physical markers, called baggies when there are physical targets. The judges will measure out to a certain distance and if the baggie lands outside of the measuring area, then the judges will use the GPS data from the pilots’ flights to determine scores on each task.
At the end of each day of competition, the staff will calculate each pilot’s points for rankings and name the U.S. National champion at the end of the week.