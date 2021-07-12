Nearly full field of balloons to compete at U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is four weeks away from returning to the valley and this year’s championship is set to feature nearly a full field of balloons.

There are currently 48 pilots set to take to the skies. The Balloon Federation of America event is limited to 50 pilots and the teams must be finalized by the end of July.

“We have until the end of the month to potentially fill any spots that may be canceled between now and then,” Event Director Paul Petrehn said. “I think we might have about seven or eight more than what we had in 2019 at this point in time.”

There are seven first-time U.S. National Championship competitors.

“I’m just excited to have an almost full field of competitors and really there are a large number of them who are capable of doing quite well and winning this event,” he said. “It’s just a matter of what type of streak one can get on.”

Petrehn is the new balloonmeister for this year’s nationals. He said his role for the event is to make each flight as safe as possible with a large element of fun as well. The staff will take into account the most and least experienced pilots when selecting tasks and launch points, he said.