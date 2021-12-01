Nebraska advocates brainstorm ways to attract residents

The trick to making people stay in Nebraska is to give them a community they can grow in. That’s the advice several representatives from various fields and foundations across the state gave during a special webinar session on Wednesday. The topic of the webinar was how the state can attract and retain more people.
The OpenSky Policy Institute organized the webinar. It featured four speakers, including Kyle Arganbright, the mayor of Valentine, and Liz Codina, a community investment officer with the Peter Kiewit Foundation. Rounding out the speakers were Pamela Hitchens, a physician recruiter with Nebraska Medicine, and Dr. Shirley Vargas, an administrator at the Nebraska Department of Education.
The conversation was moderated by State Sen. Eliot Bostar, who represents District 29 in Lincoln. He began the webinar by asking each speaker why they chose to live in Nebraska.
Hitchens and Vargas came for work; Arganbright grew up in Valentine. For Codina, family ties, the cost of living, and college affordability kept her in the state.
“I’ve lived here for such a long time that I’ve really formed a strong bond with (Omaha),” she said.
Other locations had appealing amenities, but because of the bonds she’d forged, she decided to stay.
The speakers agreed that there needs to be a good quality of life and enough room for people to settle down long-term in Nebraska’s towns.
“How do you establish a sense of community if you’re a single person moving to a place where you know no one for work?” Vargas posited.
New arrivals need social spaces to ensure they can feel like they belong in whichever town or cities they’re moving to.
Arganbright said, for smaller towns like Valentine, this requires strong and attractive main streets with a diverse array of businesses and facilities.
These would be “places that can help people pursue a hobby or a passion and also meet other people to build the social fabric that helps maintain them in these communities,” he said.
This would improve the quality of life in Nebraskan towns and help sustain populations of younger people. Other benefits would be to expand broadband access, build affordable houses, and increase job opportunities. All of these benefits would be easier to implement with additional state assistance.
“These solutions have to be locally driven,” Arganbright said. “And if the state sees good things happening in some of these communities, they should throw fuel on the fire.”
Hitchens said the community problem was especially apparent in the physicians she works with. When they’re working such long hours, they have little time to ingrain themselves in the localities they live in. Therefore, Nebraska Medicine has ‘community onboarding liaisons,’ people whose job it is to make new arrivals acclimate to the area.
Not everyone moving to Nebraska will be coming after graduation, Codina said. Some people will come due to family ties, and others will just want to work right away. The state needs to make sure everyone has access to affordable housing and education, she said, so they can have as many opportunities as possible.
“I think we’ve got a really unique opportunity right now, with the remote work that’s been enabled through COVID, to find some more of those people who just want to be ... in Nebraska somewhere,” Arganbright said.
There’s a difference, he said, between people looking to move somewhere and find a job there, and people who will go wherever their job takes them. Most people who leave western Nebraska head to neighboring states, so Nebraska towns have to stand out and provide residents with opportunities they can’t find across state lines.
“These are life decisions that people are making,” Vargas pointed out, so Nebraska communities need to show people ‘the good life’ to make them want to stay.