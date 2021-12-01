Nebraska advocates brainstorm ways to attract residents

“How do you establish a sense of community if you’re a single person moving to a place where you know no one for work?” Vargas posited.

New arrivals need social spaces to ensure they can feel like they belong in whichever town or cities they’re moving to.

Arganbright said, for smaller towns like Valentine, this requires strong and attractive main streets with a diverse array of businesses and facilities.

These would be “places that can help people pursue a hobby or a passion and also meet other people to build the social fabric that helps maintain them in these communities,” he said.

This would improve the quality of life in Nebraskan towns and help sustain populations of younger people. Other benefits would be to expand broadband access, build affordable houses, and increase job opportunities. All of these benefits would be easier to implement with additional state assistance.

“These solutions have to be locally driven,” Arganbright said. “And if the state sees good things happening in some of these communities, they should throw fuel on the fire.”