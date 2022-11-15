Nebraska Arts Council approves of ideas for proposed Creative District

Members of the Nebraska Arts Council recently paid a visit to Scottsbluff to review the Proposed Creative District. During the visit, the Arts Council, escorted by members of the Scottsbluff Creative District Steering Committee, made several stops at businesses and locations that are artists’ hubs and community gems.

The Arts Council was impressed with the workbook submitted by Scottsbluff and has given the thumbs up for the Steering Committee to move on to the next step of creating a Strategic Plan and if approved, receiving official Creative District Designation.

The Strategic Plan will require collaboration between the newly formed advisory council, community members, and partners to decide what is most important moving forward with the Creative District.

A Partner’s Meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 12 at noon, where community members interested in being a part of the strategic plan for Creative District Designation can volunteer to lend a hand and be a part of the process.

All are welcome to learn about the journey thus far and hear more about the next steps and how to be involved in the process.