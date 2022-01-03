Nebraska continues to see large increases in concealed carry permit holders

The Nebraska Legislature will likely once again consider concealed carry issues when it convenes for the 2022 Nebraska Legislative session.
Returning among the topics to be discussed will be concealed carry permit laws in the state, as State Sen. Tom Brewer indicates he’ll bring back a bill proposing permitless carry, commonly referred to constitutional carry.
Concealed carry permit laws are set by individual states and vary greatly nationwide. In the history of Nebraska, the concealed carry permit process is relatively new.
In Nebraska, anyone legal to carry a firearm can do so openly. However, the state does regulate who can carry a concealed weapon, and where they can carry those weapons. The state of Nebraska first started issuing concealed carry permits in 2007. As of mid-December, there were 85,198 active concealed carry permits statewide, Jeff Avey, director of the criminal identification for the Nebraska State Patrol, told the Star-Herald.
There are a number of factors that can result in trending increases among applicants. Political issues or events such as mass shootings have been known to spur increases in applicants, at least anecdotally.
“We had a huge amount of applicants in 2000, late 2012 and early 2013,” Avey said. He said there were times when applicants were so high that people were lining up out the door to submit their applications at some troops.
As of mid-December, the Nebraska State Patrol had already exceeded the number of permits to residents with 26,519 permits. That’s a 16% increase in permits among Nebraskans in 2020. In 2020, the NSP issued 22,875 permits, which was a significant increase compared to 2019 when 15,837 permits were issued.
“We’ve seen a significant step up over the past couple of years,” Avey said.
A person wishing to apply for a concealed carry permit in the state of Nebraska will find a large amount of resources available through the Nebraska State Patrol’s website.
For those interested in getting a concealed carry permit, the website, https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/services/concealed-handgun-permits, has an extensive FAQ section, as well as information for people to find concealed handgun instructors in their area, a listing of states that recognize Nebraska’s concealed carry permit (reciprocity) and even scheduling the application process as part of the permitting process.
First-time applicants are required to submit their application for a concealed carry permit in person. The application is available online, and people can print it off and have it ready once they have made an appointment with their local Nebraska State Patrol Troop. At that appointment, applicants will be required to submit their fingerprints, which is now done using a biometric scanner.
In Nebraska, citizens are required to complete an approved handgun training and safety course, given by recognized concealed carry instructors throughout the state. Courses vary depending on instructor, though most are just one-day courses. All courses must teach information required by state statute, including a hands-on shooting.
“One of the biggest things people need to keep in mind is they’ll have to find a concealed handgun permit instructor,” Avey said. “...We don’t recommend anyone. We just have a list of every person who is accredited to provide the coursework they have to go through. They (the applicant) have to pass both a written test as well as ... a markmanship test.”
In the Panhandle, more than 20 people offer concealed carry courses. Most concealed carry permit instructors will advise that it will take at least six weeks to get your permit and perhaps longer if there is an influx of concealed carry applications in the state.
The state patrol advises on its website that increases in applications for initial and renewal of permits may create a delay in the permitting process. However, the actual application process now just takes minutes, when it used to be a 20-30 minute process, Avey said.
“Instead of having a 20- to 25-minute appointment, (applicants) come in; it’s usually five or six minutes. We check their ID, roll their fingerprints and they’re out the door. It’s just a faster, better process and better customer service for all Nebraskans,” he said.
The application process does require a background check, which is very similar to the same check done when you apply for a handgun purchase permit or done when you seek to purchase a handgun from a retailer. It’s rare that persons who apply for a permit are denied, as generally, they are aware whether they would or wouldn’t qualify.
Avey said that the patrol began the online renewal process in 2017, which he said has made it simpler and contributed to an increase in renewal rates.
“You have to renew the permit every five years,” Avey said. “Typically, we have a 75% to 85% renewal rate.”
The system is tied into the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles system, he said, which can make completing forms easy. The website is also accessible 24/7 from your couch or wherever you may be. Statistics show that it has a high adoption rate for usage among permit holders. A permit holder’s information, such as their photo and other details, will be up-to-date as long as they have done so as part of driver’s license requirements.
“We have had good results and great feedback from the online (website),” Avey said. “Not only can you renew your permit online. You can make an appointment to come into one of our six troop areas. You can report if your permit is lost or stolen. If you need to update your name, change your address, that all can be done online, free of charge.”
Though it can’t be said for certain that moving processes online has improved renewal rates or other compliance, Avey said it’s likely. Also, the Nebraska Legislature passed updated notification requirements last year — with the Nebraska State Patrol now required to send out a postcard to permit holders reminding them of the need to renew their permit.
“When I looked at all the renewals for this year, over 96% of permit holders choose to do it online. ... No matter how you cut that number, that’s a pretty incredible renewal rate,” Avey said.
During the 2021 Nebraska Legislative session, senators passed LB244, which also benefits concealed permit holders renewing their permit. Concealed carry permit holders will now be notified via postcard that they need to renew their permit and permit holders now have a four-month window in which they can renew. The Nebraska State Patrol website estimates that the turnaround time is five days, not including the time that it takes for a permit to be mailed to someone.
Once granted a permit, concealed carry holders have the responsibility of abiding with laws including where they can and can’t carry. Those privileges can even include the states in which concealed carry permit holders are also recognized as being able to carry. The Nebraska State Patrol website also outlines which states that Nebraska does and doesn’t recognize. Those persons from states not represented in Nebraska’s reciprocity and in which it is legal to carry a firearm can openly carry a handgun, as Nebraska does recognize open carry. However, they are not allowed to conceal their handgun. Those persons must follow laws regarding transportation of a firearm, either openly carrying it or storing it unloaded, stored in a case and kept separate from ammunition.
During the upcoming legislative session, Brewer said he will once again introduce a proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without having to meet requirements to have a criminal background check, complete a handgun course or pay application fees.
Last session, Brewer had proposed a bill that would have allowed Nebraska counties, with the exemption of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, to decide whether to allow constitutional carry of handguns. The term constitutional carry refers to permitless carry or unrestricted carry — which would mean that people who can legally carry a firearm would not have to go through a process to be licensed to carry a handgun, either openly or concealed. People prohibited by federal law from carrying a handgun, such as convicted felons or persons convicted of domestic violence crimes, would be among those who would not be able to carry or possess a firearm.
According to usconcealedcarry.com, 32 states allow permitless carry, with Wyoming being among the most recent in July 1, 2021. Neighboring states of South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas also allow permitless carry.
The proposed bill is likely to go to the Judiciary Committee. If it does not come out of committee, Brewer says he’ll likely have to introduce a “pull motion” to advance the bill to the floor of the Legislature for debate. A pull motion would require votes from 30 to 49 of the state’s senators.