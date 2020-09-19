 Skip to main content
Nebraska Democratic Party stumps in Scottsbluff
The Nebraska Democratic Party were spreading their message with signs and bumper stickers at Frank Park in Scottsbluff on Saturday.

Led by Nebraska Democratic Party (NDP) Chair Jane Kleeb, volunteers gave away free signs and magnetic bumper stickers to supporters as the country gears up for the 2020 election.

“Scottsbluff is one of those areas that we see a lot of hope,” Kleeb said.

She said outreach was the key to turning the Panhandle blue. For Democrats to do that, Kleeb said the party needed to earn the votes of rural Nebraskans. She said the party was in the process of creating hub offices, providing counties with tents and materials for outreach.

“We have to do (outreach) more and more. It can’t just be every few months,” Kleeb said.

The signs given away were primarily presidential ones, but the event also featured an ongoing election and dispute that was far from the White House. Throughout the event, lurking in the background was Chris Janicek.

“It’s sad that he doesn’t have enough support to create his own event,” Kleeb said. “No Democrats are going to be supporting Janicek.”

Janicek, who’s spent the last few weeks touring western Nebraska on a door-to-door campaign, set-up his own signs a few dozen feet from the NDP event.

Janicek won the primary election in March to be the Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse. After Janicek won the primary vote, text messages showing Janicek expressing lewd comments about a female staffer came to light.

The text messages showed Janicek pondering if the campaign should spend funds towards “getting her laid,” and made crude comments about group sex. Janicek has since apologized to the female staffer and called the message a “tasteless joke.”

“I made a huge mistake in sending that text message,” Janicek told the Star-Herald in a recent interview. “It was a stupid mistake, and I owned it immediately.”

NDP ousted Janicek shortly after the messages were made public. Now, NDP is asking Nebraskans to write-in former Husker football player and political advocate Preston Love. Because of the lateness of Janicek and NDP’s split, Love’s name is not on the ballot.

“They don’t even have to write-in Preston Love — just Love,” Kleeb said, referring to the write-in ballot policy that allows just a last name to be used as a vote.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

