Nebraska DHHS’ relocating offices to Scottsbluff

In a statement to the Star-Herald, submitted as a response after the Star-Herald sent a list of questions regarding the department’s intended move, its plans for relocating employees and a series of other questions, Khalilah A. LeGrand, director of communications, said DHHS had accepted a bid from one of three bidders and the bidders were formally notified on Sept. 22.

“We are not currently at liberty to share the name of the intended lessor,” LeGrand said. “However, we can affirm that the decision to relocate was made after appropriate review and scoring of the bids. DHHS values the relationship that it has with Scotts Bluff and continues to work with the county as it considers a number of variables with respect to the current and prospective lease agreements. As has been done in other instances with office moves, the Department will utilize communication channels such as local papers, social media, signage, and direct mailings to inform the public and ensure those clients served are aware of the location change, once plans have been solidified closer to year’s end.