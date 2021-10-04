Nebraska DHHS’ relocating offices to Scottsbluff

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be making plans to relocate its facilities to Scottsbluff.
Nebraska DHHS officials have not made a formal announcement, except to confirm that notice has been made to Scotts Bluff County about its intent to relocate.
In July, public notices printed in the Star-Herald, DHHS and the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) advertised that the two state departments were requesting proposals for office space. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners had been discussing whether or not DHHS’ planned to move facilities since at least June, when the county received notification from a DHHS official.
DHHS’ hosted pre-bid and bid meetings and considered proposals including two proposals to locate at an office complex that currently houses other state offices located at Broadway and South Beltline, submitted by Chris Nelson; a facility near West Nebraska Regional Airport that currently houses a DHHS’ call center, also submitted by Chris Nelson; and a proposal submitted by Jason Webb, which proposed a site at Elite Health Center, in addition to Scotts Bluff County’s own proposal.
DHHS’ officials have not yet confirmed which bid was confirmed. Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper says that the one of the state office complex bids were accepted.
According to Knapper, “Ultimately, it was an initiative of the governor’s to consolidate state agencies within the county, under one roof in an effort to save taxpayer money.”
In a statement to the Star-Herald, submitted as a response after the Star-Herald sent a list of questions regarding the department’s intended move, its plans for relocating employees and a series of other questions, Khalilah A. LeGrand, director of communications, said DHHS had accepted a bid from one of three bidders and the bidders were formally notified on Sept. 22.
“We are not currently at liberty to share the name of the intended lessor,” LeGrand said. “However, we can affirm that the decision to relocate was made after appropriate review and scoring of the bids. DHHS values the relationship that it has with Scotts Bluff and continues to work with the county as it considers a number of variables with respect to the current and prospective lease agreements. As has been done in other instances with office moves, the Department will utilize communication channels such as local papers, social media, signage, and direct mailings to inform the public and ensure those clients served are aware of the location change, once plans have been solidified closer to year’s end.
“The State is committed to doing what is in the best interest of its citizens through enhancing operational efficiencies and responsible stewardship,” she said. “The new location will best support the programmatic and facility needs to allow for improved service delivery to clients.”
In the meantime, commissioners were scheduled to discuss an update on DHHS’ plans at its meeting Monday.
Knapper, who traveled to Lincoln for DHHS’ RFP meeting, provided written comment to the Star-Herald over the weekend.
As Nebraska DHHS’ concerned its proposals, Knapper said he and commissioners made contacts state officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. John Stinner about commissioner’s views that it continued to be important that DHHS’ have a presence in downtown Gering.
He also reached out to others with Twin Cities Development, the City of Gering and the Nebraska Association of County Officials “to make them aware of the potential of Gering losing the DHHS’ presence.”
The commissioner said he feels that DHHS’ service delivery will be negatively effected by the move.
“I don’t see this as a cost savings to taxpayers,” he said. “I have been told by multiple courthouse employees that DHHS makes approximately 60 trips per week to the courthouse. Instead of simply crossing the street, DHHS employees will have to travel significantly greater distance to visit the courthouse at taxpayer expense.
“The service delivery to the clients of DHHS will also be dramatically impacted. No longer will DHHS’ clients be able to access services at a convenient, central location near the courthouse and county administration buildings.”
Knapper said a silver lining to DHHS’ intent to relocate is “no longer has to play landlord. I feel confident speaking for the entire Board of Commissioners when I say we do not think it is the role of government to be in the rental business. This is a role more appropriate for the private sector.”
Scotts Bluff County will continue to own the building, which served for decades as corporate offices for a local bank, and an adjoining building that housed US Bank until it was vacated earlier this year. Scotts Bluff County had sought Requests for Proposals this summer for the smaller US Bank building, which was vacated earlier this year, but had not received any proposals for renting the space.
“Scotts Bluff County will consider all options of selling, leasing, splitting the property or selling as whole,” Knapper said when asked about renting or even selling the property.
Ideally, he said, the City of Gering would purchase and develop the property. As a need would no longer exist for the 100-plus parking spaces at the facility, he said, an opportunity exists to improve the aesthetics and commercial opportunities of downtown Gering by adding green space, and gathering areas, or additional commercial space. More commercial space equals more sales tax revenue for the city of Gering.”
He suggested that the large building presents an opportunity “for a large anchor tenant such as a library or office suites for law firms interested in locating near the courthouse. The parking lot could be turned into green space and/or an outdoor shopping plaza.”
