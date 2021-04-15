Nebraska endowment benefits Panhandle programs

A planned giving campaign and efforts on the legislative level are underway to continue supporting arts and humanities throughout western Nebraska.
The Nebraska Cultural Preservation Endowment Fund recently launched a planned giving campaign, called “Endless,” to support the organization that benefits events throughout the state.
Rita Stinner, who is serving her fifth year as a board member for the Nebraska Cultural Endowment Funds, outlined the history of the fund, known commonly as Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE). She said that a group of “visionary state senators” put together a proposal for the endowment, with the idea that “we would sustain Nebraska as a vibrant and culturally significant state.”
“These visionary senators saw how arts and humanities organizations, all the way from museums, galleries to theaters and performing venues, are struggling all the time to stay open,” she said. “They’re all struggling all the time to raise enough money for their marvelous programs. Research has shown that if children are involved in arts and humanities, they tend to be involved citizens as adults. They tend to plug into their communities.
“And, all of these things that we are supporting benefits the quality of life in Nebraska. In other words, economic development. Why do I want to live in a community? I want to live there if they have things for me to do, arts and humanities, concerts, galleries.”
For every $500,000 that the NCE raises, the state of Nebraska matches with equal funding. That money is then invested. Using the interest of the endowment, which exists in perpetuity or forever, the NCE grants money to the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska. Since 1998, over $15 million has been distributed for everything from elementary programs to art programs and speaking programs in all 93 counties of the Nebraska.
Stinner said that public-private cultural trust relationship is the only one in the nation.
“We are the only public and private partnership for funding arts and humanities in the nation,” Stinner said. “It makes us the envy of everyone else. All the other arts councils and humanities councils are so envious of this wonderful thing.”
Many people may have gained additional awareness of the NCE as Stinner’s husband, Sen. John Stinner, has introduced a bill to help grow the state appropriation contributed to the endowment. Stinner’s bill, LB 142, proposes raising the annual appropriation to the endowment to $1 million. The NCE will raise its fundraising match to $1 million, also. The bill has now made it through general file and select file, and is expected to be debated on the floor on Tuesday, April 19.
“It hasn’t passed, but it’s looking really good,” she said. “We have wonderful support.”
NCE funds grants and programs statewide, with focuses on history and culture, children’s and veterans’ literacy programs, speakers bureaus through the Humanities Council, and even reading programs. The Humanities Council has hundreds of speakers on historical topics in its speakers bureau, which often are featured in historical programming throughout the state. The organization also provides grant funding for school buses to take children to cultural or humanities events and also grants funds for purchasing tickets for children to attend performances or other activities.
Funds from the endowment regularly benefit programs in the Panhandle. From 2014 to 2018, $260,162 in grants, creating 350,235 engagements, were awarded to programs in the Panhandle. In 2020, $104,336 in funds was distributed to programs in Scotts Bluff County, funding programs at Theatre West, West Nebraska Arts Center, Friends of the Midwest Theater, elementary programs at Geil, Mitchell and Northfield elementary schools, to Scotts Bluff County Tourism offerings like the Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering.
And, that is just one year of programming.
“Specifically in the Panhandle, there have been very, very generous contributions” to programs, Stinner said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stinner said, many arts and cultural organizations have been dependent on NCE funding, and perhaps even more so mentoring and advice. During the pandemic, theaters closed their doors. Museums closed, and once able to re-open limited offerings to ensure social distancing. Performances were canceled and unable to take the stage. That meant admissions revenue dried up and CARES monies and endowment funds became even more important.
It has been a time for struggling organizations to have to say “Help me,” she said, and the NCE provided that help, both financially and as counsel. The NCE board granted $300,000 in extra funding this year to help organizations stay afloat during the pandemic. The Midwest Theater, which is featured on the cover of the NCE’s planned giving materials and highlighting the SkyView Drive-In Theater it created, was one of those organizations that benefited from the funding of the NCE during an unprecedented time.
“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment has helped the Midwest Theater for many years, and we have been blessed by this unique public and private match that only Nebraska has,” Midwest Theater director Billy Estes said in the campaign materials. “With the long-term effects unknown for us and others, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment has been so supportive during this time.
Stinner said continued support of communities will be important to these organizations to weather the pandemic.
“Just as we have tried to support independent business during COVID, by ordering food, and taking advantage of the fact that were opened, our arts organizations may not be at full speed yet,” she said. “Our arts organizations may not be at full speed yet, but we need to buy tickets and make donations, so that they can continue to survive and thrive.”
Stinner, who taught music for 42 years with 18 of those years leading the choral programs at Western Nebraska Community College, has seen firsthand the impact that programs that are supported by NCE funding have on individuals, on organizations, and on the communities.
After retiring in 2015, she said, she sees herself as having become an advocate of arts and humanities and “an audience member for life.” That advocacy has involved having also served previously for seven years as a member of the advisory council before stepping onto the board. There are some places in the nation, she said, where arts and music programs aren’t even a part of the school day because of a lack of funding. She describes Nebraska as “very healthy” in its offerings and credits a lot of that to the programs supported by the NCE.
“I always say I want there to be arts and humanities for perpetuity for my children and grandchildren — for generations to come,” she said. “...The arts are oftentimes the lifeblood of a community. They are an essential component of quality of life, whether you participate or enjoy it from ... the audience.”
That desire of Stinner and other NCE board members and advisory members makes the “Endless” campaign slogan fitting. The campaign, which began on March 24, is increasing awareness about the NCE and the many ways that people can give, from donating directly, bequeathing from estate planning, memorials and tribute gifts, gifts of stock or cash gifts and pledges.
Stinner said that supports of programs in the Panhandle have also been generous, which assists with the match.
“... Western Nebraska has been very generous,” Stinner said, noting that there are donors in the Panhandle who have been generous with their giving to the NCE.
Currently, familiar faces on the advisory council are Gering artist Gretchen Peters and philanthropist Hod Kosman. In addition to Stinner, persons interested in donating as part of the planned giving campaign can reach out to them for information on the work done courtesy of NCE funding.
People can contact Stinner, 308-631-1793 or by email rstinner1@gmail.com if they would like more information on the NCE and contributing. You can also contact Kyle Cartwright, NCE executive director. at 402-595-2722 or by email at Kyle@NebraskaCulture.org. For more on the NCE, visit its website at www.NebraskaCulture.com. Information on donating to the campaign is available at NebraskaCulture.org/mylegacy.