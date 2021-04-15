Nebraska endowment benefits Panhandle programs

It has been a time for struggling organizations to have to say “Help me,” she said, and the NCE provided that help, both financially and as counsel. The NCE board granted $300,000 in extra funding this year to help organizations stay afloat during the pandemic. The Midwest Theater, which is featured on the cover of the NCE’s planned giving materials and highlighting the SkyView Drive-In Theater it created, was one of those organizations that benefited from the funding of the NCE during an unprecedented time.

“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment has helped the Midwest Theater for many years, and we have been blessed by this unique public and private match that only Nebraska has,” Midwest Theater director Billy Estes said in the campaign materials. “With the long-term effects unknown for us and others, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment has been so supportive during this time.

Stinner said continued support of communities will be important to these organizations to weather the pandemic.

“Just as we have tried to support independent business during COVID, by ordering food, and taking advantage of the fact that were opened, our arts organizations may not be at full speed yet,” she said. “Our arts organizations may not be at full speed yet, but we need to buy tickets and make donations, so that they can continue to survive and thrive.”