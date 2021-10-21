Nebraska has plenty of work, but not enough workers

Nebraska has a problem: there are plenty of jobs, but not enough workers.
According to data provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL), the state had an unemployment rate of only 2.2% in August 2021. This is not only the lowest rate in the nation, but the lowest ever rate for a single month in the state’s history.
However, this record-setting rate is a double-edged sword. With NDOL records showing more than half the state employed, there are fewer people available to apply for jobs.
“Prior to the COVID pandemic, Nebraska had been seeing steady employment growth,” Grace Johnson, a marketing and communication specialist from the NDOL said in an email to the Star-Herald. “The pandemic caused some people in certain industries to become jobless almost overnight.”
Even as health measures subsided, many within the workforce took themselves out of it. It could have been for health reasons, or to raise children. Many Nebraskans close to retirement used the pandemic to retire early. Healthcare and food manufacturing were some of the hardest-hit industries when it came to requiring new workers.
Still, many people wanted to find work but could not. As they found new jobs, and the people who chose not to work did not seek employment, the imbalance between the number of jobs available and the number of workers looking to fill them grew.
At the height of the pandemic, Johnson said the NDOL encountered four years’ worth of unemployment claims in four months. That number has significantly reduced since then as more and more people find work.
On Sept. 30, the local NDOL office in Scottsbluff, one of only two in the Panhandle, held a drive-through job fair for prospective job seekers. More than 30 businesses participated, and Pat Comfort, the NDOL’s regional manager, said they had around 80 applicants drive by or pick up pamphlets. “We pretty much felt like we had something for everybody,” she said. Applicants were from all walks of life, Comfort said, and were interested in both part-time and long-term opportunities. It was their most popular job fair in years, with more participation than even before the pandemic.
The event shows that people are still on the lookout for employment opportunities. However, Comfort said her office has seen less foot traffic as of late. Fewer people, it seems, need their assistance to find jobs. It could be to them using online services, she said, or it could be to them already having jobs. “Things have changed in the last six months,” she said.
Kelley Bean was one of the companies who provided information at the September job fair. Kim Ferguson, the company’s HR director, said they experienced an uptick in applicants after the event. However, the company is still looking for workers, particularly for their warehouses and to operate their packaging machines.
“We’re all competing for the same people,” Ferguson said. “We’re all just looking for the things that are going to attract someone.”
Kelley Bean raised their starting wage and offered referral bonuses in an attempt to attract more people to join their workforce. As Ferguson explained, each business needs a certain number of employees for it to be successfully run.
“We need some good people to move to Nebraska,” she said.
Companies can operate with fewer employees, she said, but it requires the existing workers to put in more hours and take on more tasks that would best be delegated to additional people. With so few people unemployed, companies can’t hire the people they need to alleviate the stress of current workers.
The NDOL offers plenty of services to connect employers with applicants. The NEworks program matches them with potential employees searching for similar types of jobs they provide.
“There are incentives to hire from those talent pools we might not maybe look at,” Comfort said. Work opportunity tax credit can also be provided for hiring the likes of the long-term unemployed, veterans and people with criminal backgrounds.
Johnson said the unemployment rate is expected to go up in the future, but that it would be the normal trend of the workforce.
“While some people start looking for work and immediately find a job,” she said, “it’s much more common for individuals to have a period of unemployment where they begin looking for work, and are then counted in the labor force when they had been excluded previously.”
The more people rejoin the labor force, Johnson said, the more it shows the state has recovered to a pre-pandemic state.