Nebraska has plenty of work, but not enough workers

At the height of the pandemic, Johnson said the NDOL encountered four years’ worth of unemployment claims in four months. That number has significantly reduced since then as more and more people find work.

On Sept. 30, the local NDOL office in Scottsbluff, one of only two in the Panhandle, held a drive-through job fair for prospective job seekers. More than 30 businesses participated, and Pat Comfort, the NDOL’s regional manager, said they had around 80 applicants drive by or pick up pamphlets. “We pretty much felt like we had something for everybody,” she said. Applicants were from all walks of life, Comfort said, and were interested in both part-time and long-term opportunities. It was their most popular job fair in years, with more participation than even before the pandemic.

The event shows that people are still on the lookout for employment opportunities. However, Comfort said her office has seen less foot traffic as of late. Fewer people, it seems, need their assistance to find jobs. It could be to them using online services, she said, or it could be to them already having jobs. “Things have changed in the last six months,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}