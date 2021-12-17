Nebraska hits record-low unemployment again

Each Panhandle county recorded either a smaller or equal unemployment rate when compared to in October.

“We have seen less traffic coming through our office in the last few months,” Pat Comfort, the Dept. of Labor’s regional manager in Scottsbluff, said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said visits for unemployment reasons have more than halved, from around 375 per month to just 150.

In Scotts Bluff County, the unemployment rate is 1.3%. Of the 17,819 potential workers in the labor force, 17,590 of them were employed. Only 229 were not.

Every other Panhandle county had fewer than 70 unemployed members of the labor force.

In the state’s Scottsbluff region, which includes Scotts Bluff, Banner and Sioux counties, there were 67 fewer employed workers in November 2021 than October 2021.

The number of unemployed individuals dropped by 41, as well.

This trend indicates the lessened unemployment rate may be due to fewer workers in general. Comfort said she had heard from some businesses that workers have been hard to find as of late.