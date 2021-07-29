Nebraska Legion Auxiliary hosts scavenger hunt fundraiser

Lincoln — The Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser starting Labor Day, Sept. 6, through Columbus Day, Oct. 11. The public and all ages are welcome to participate.

On the first day of the hunt, or once registered if it’s after the first day, participants will receive an email with a list of 30 items to find. They must take a photo of themselves with the item along with some form of the American flag. Participants are then entered into the prize drawing each time after submitting five, 10, 20 and 30 photos via email to nebraskaala2021@gmail.com.

The cost is $25 for an individual and $45 for a group of two to four members. Registration begins on Aug. 9 and goes through Oct. 1. Find the registration form at www.nebraskalegionaux.net/fundraisers/. Mail the form along with the payment in to Attn: Scavenger Hunt, P.O. Box 5227, Lincoln, NE 68505.

Participants may receive a bonus entry into the prize drawing when they submit payment and the registration form postmarked by The American Legion Day, Sept. 16. Prizes to be awarded for first, second and third place per individual and per group. Proceeds benefit the Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Building Fund.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/607133024023554/, email nebraskaala2021@gmail.com, or call/text Vicki Cyboron at 402-740-5665 or Adeline Hanel at 402-380-1528.