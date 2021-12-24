Nebraska-made Terri Lee dolls were all the rage in the ‘40s and ‘50s

“When I was growing up, you didn’t play with porcelain dolls. This style you can play with. The older (porcelain dolls) that you see here (at Legacy of the Plains), a lot of times are wearing their original clothes because you weren’t allowed to play with them. These you could play with, not that it was easy. Part of the problem was trying get their clothes on, but it was a lot of fun,” she said.

She said she was fortunate to have a father who was skilled at building because he made a lot of accessories for her Terri Lee doll.

“When I got my doll, my dad made a wardrobe for her. She had a little wardrobe to put her clothes in,” Styer said.

She said she and her friends played with the dolls in a lot of different ways. Her and her friends would put the dolls in wagons and pull them around an alfalfa field.

Styer belongs to a doll club that has good streamstresses who still make clothes for the doll because of the cost of the originals, she said.

“They’re expensive. They’re actually sometimes more expensive than the doll,” Styer said.