Nebraska Medicaid to host listening series; Session planned in Scottsbluff

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour.

“Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities, including Scottsbluff, as well as a virtual option. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.

“Our listening tour earlier this year reinforced for us the value of regularly hearing from stakeholders,” Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said. “We want to build on that by sharing our vision for the future of the program and hearing from members and providers about their priorities as well.”

Information for the Scottsbluff and virtual session are as follows:

Virtual – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10-11 a.m (CDT); Hosted via WebEx, please use this link to join, or go to https://bit.ly/3fLQkKg. Participants can listen via phone at 1-408-418-9388, meeting number 2489 961 3487

Scottsbluff – Monday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m., (MDT), Scottsbluff High School Board Meeting Room, 313 E 27th St.