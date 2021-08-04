Nebraska National Forests, Grasslands respond to Delta variant

Visiting one of the state’s five national forests and grasslands will look different for the foreseeable future as services go virtual again, effective Aug. 5. Despite an uptick in visitors to areas like the Oglala National Grasslands, the national surge in the Delta variant will see Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands (NNFG) offices locked and the return of mask requirements and social distancing.
Cyd Janssen, a public affairs specialist with the Forest Service, said visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks. The main offices will have masks available, but none will be at Toadstool nor Hudson-Meng.
“If visitors are in their own vehicles and they go outside and social distance, they don’t need (masks),” she said. “But, if they are going to be in area where they cannot social distance, then they should wear them.”
The decision to return to virtual services was based on medical advice, according to a NNFG press release.
“As we work through unpredictable and rapidly changing situations, health and safety of all our visitors, employees and contractors remains our number one priority,” said Jack Isaacs, NNFG Forest supervisor. “We are committed to continue the good work we do daily to fulfill our mission, while also supporting our communities as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.”
Erin Considine, a wildlife biologist for the Forest Service, said Toadstool Geologic Park has seen exceptionally high visitation through the 2020 and 2021 tourism season.
“There have been roughly 50 people a day at the park, which is up considerably over previous years,” Considine said. “We’re at about 300 cars a week.”
While there have been a steady flow of visitors this summer, the visitation is down about 10% compared to last year, but still the park has seen an increase in tourists throughout the COVID-19 timeframe, Considine said.
Visitors to the park can enjoy one main hiking trail, a separate trail that leads to the Hudson-Meng Bone Bed, a campground and picnic areas. Regardless of the time tourists spend at the park, Considine emphasized the importance of staying hydrated.
“It is very hot, so the big thing I would tell people is that these past couple of weeks, we’ve seen substantially high temperatures and we’ve had a handful of medical emergencies out there because people aren’t bringing enough water and aren’t prepared to be out there,” Considine said. “There’s no shade and no water out there, so they need to be prepared for that kind of heat.”
Considine recommends people pack as much water as they can carry, packing a one gallon minimum per person. She also said hiking earlier in the morning can help with the heat.
The day use fee for Toadstool is $3. Camping is $15 per night with the sites available on a first-come first-serve basis.
“Many of our campgrounds on the weekends have been full, especially at Toadstool,” she said. “If people really want to get out there, come out on a Wednesday or Thursday to get your spot.”
People can camp for up to 14 days.
Toadstool is not the only attraction within the 94,000 acres of mixed grass prairies that make up the Oglala National Grasslands. The Hudson-Meng Bone Bed site offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the history of the area. The Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center remains closed, so visitors are encouraged to call 308-432-0300 ahead of their arrival.
“Right now, the gate is open, so you can go and park,” Considine said. “The pond is there, which has a few interpretative signs about the area and some of the flora and fauna, but unfortunately right now, that’s about it.”
The only other attraction is the hiking trail that connects Hudson-Meng to Toadstool.
Although the offices will be closed, visitors can still access national forests and grasslands information maps by contacting the office in advance, so they can be mailed out. Recreational maps are also available at Chadron State Park and Fort Robinson state parks or through the Avenza app.
Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district for information about office hours and availability.
- Supervisor’s Office/Pine Ridge Ranger District in Chadron, including the Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center: (308) 432-0300
- Bessey Ranger District in Halsey, including the Bessey Nursery: (308) 533-2257
- Fall River Ranger District in Hot Springs, S.D.: (605) 745-4107
- Wall Ranger District in Wall, S.D.: (605) 279-2125 The National Grasslands Visitor Center offers outdoor visitor services, only
- Fort Pierre Ranger District in Fort Pierre, S.D.: (605) 224-5517