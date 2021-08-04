Nebraska National Forests, Grasslands respond to Delta variant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The day use fee for Toadstool is $3. Camping is $15 per night with the sites available on a first-come first-serve basis.

“Many of our campgrounds on the weekends have been full, especially at Toadstool,” she said. “If people really want to get out there, come out on a Wednesday or Thursday to get your spot.”

People can camp for up to 14 days.

Toadstool is not the only attraction within the 94,000 acres of mixed grass prairies that make up the Oglala National Grasslands. The Hudson-Meng Bone Bed site offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the history of the area. The Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center remains closed, so visitors are encouraged to call 308-432-0300 ahead of their arrival.

“Right now, the gate is open, so you can go and park,” Considine said. “The pond is there, which has a few interpretative signs about the area and some of the flora and fauna, but unfortunately right now, that’s about it.”

The only other attraction is the hiking trail that connects Hudson-Meng to Toadstool.