Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night scheduled for May 18

Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts five Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights across the state May 18, including one event in Scottsbluff.

Nature is cool, so there is no shortage of topics questions could cover. Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. Registration is not required.

These events are for adults only and are free to attend with a purchase from the host brewery.

The local Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night, which begins at 7 p.m., is at Flyover Brewing Company, 1824 Broadway.

For more information and or questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form