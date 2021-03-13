Nebraska Passport highlights 11 sports in the Panhandle

The Nebraska Tourism Commission named 11 locations in the Panhandle as stops in the Nebraska Passport program for the 2021 tourism season.

The Nebraska Passport is a 12-year-old program developed by the state tourism department to promote travel throughout Nebraska, allowing locals and tourists alike to collect stamps and earn prizes at the selected 70 destinations between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Madison Johnson, whose headed the passport program for two years at the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said she reviews the 250 to 300 plus applications from across the state.

“I try to make sure everything is really balanced and every region feels a little love,” Johnson said.

The 2021 Panhandle stops are:

– Shelmandine Print shop in Alliance

– Chimney Rock Museum in Bayard

– The Vault coffee shop in Bayard

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

– Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub

– Chadron State Park

– Q’s Dairy Sweet in Crawford

– Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center outside Gering