Nebraska Passport highlights 11 sports in the Panhandle
Nebraska Passport highlights 11 sports in the Panhandle

11 Panhandle spots on Nebraska Passport

Mary Skiles, an owner of Tossed and Found Antiques, arranges a tea set on a sideboard. The shop was picked as one of 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport, a 12-year program through the state's tourism department. The state highlighted 11 spots in the Panhandle for the 2021 tourism season.

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

The Nebraska Tourism Commission named 11 locations in the Panhandle as stops in the Nebraska Passport program for the 2021 tourism season.

The Nebraska Passport is a 12-year-old program developed by the state tourism department to promote travel throughout Nebraska, allowing locals and tourists alike to collect stamps and earn prizes at the selected 70 destinations between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Madison Johnson, whose headed the passport program for two years at the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said she reviews the 250 to 300 plus applications from across the state.

“I try to make sure everything is really balanced and every region feels a little love,” Johnson said.

The 2021 Panhandle stops are:

– Shelmandine Print shop in Alliance

– Chimney Rock Museum in Bayard

– The Vault coffee shop in Bayard

– Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub

– Chadron State Park

– Q’s Dairy Sweet in Crawford

– Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center outside Gering

– Hyannis Hotel Inc.

– Chuckaboo Station in Potter

– Tossed and Found Antiques in Scottsbluff

– Laughing Lamb Fibers in Sidney

In the pandemic, 1,185 people made it to every passport stop in 2020, according to a news release from Nebraska Tourism.

Physical passports are available at stops starting May 1, or can be preordered at nebraskapassport.com. There is also an app available through either the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

