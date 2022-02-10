Nebraska’s Coach Cook to speak at WNCC’s leadership conference

Wright, who plays soccer at WNCC, said this will be a fun conference and opportunity to listen to a top college volleyball coach in Cook.

“I think it means a lot to have such an influential person come to speak to students, staff, and the community about leadership,” Wright said. “He is a well-known name and people value what he has to say. Especially with the success and accomplishments he has had as the head volleyball coach of the Nebraska Huskers, I think everyone can learn a lot from his presentation and his outlook on what leadership takes in many aspects of life.”

Wright said the LEAD group was looking for someone that embodied leadership and they contacted Coach Cook.

“We were on the hunt for someone who we think embodies the term leadership in the best way possible along with someone who people look up to as a person, coach, and measure of accomplishment,” Wright said. “John Cook was someone that came to mind right away. He values leadership and was excited to give a presentation on the important of it when we contacted him.”