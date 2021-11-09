Nebraska’s Indian Wars History Presentation at Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – More than three centuries of Nebraska’s history during the Plains Indian Wars as well as commemorating it through monuments and markers is the subject of an Alliance Public Library presentation on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars” by historian Jeff Barnes is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and European Americans in Nebraska, from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. These memos from the past mark councils, trading and military posts, treaty sites, battles and massacres originating with the differing cultures on the Plains.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments. Sponsored by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, the book is a full-color, comprehensive guide to the nearly 300 monuments, statues, markers, and plaques erected and placed across the state from Territorihood to the 1967 Centennial in commemoration of historical events, places, and people. In addition to the photographs of the markers and the history behind them, Barnes has included the locations and GPS coordinates to allow for site visits.