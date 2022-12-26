 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska’s nitrate problem is serious, experts say. Can we solve it?

Pretend for a moment that Nebraska somehow halted all use of nitrogen fertilizer — not a single speck more on our lawns, golf courses and corn fields.

What would happen?

The water we drink — which is increasingly laced with nitrate and, when untreated, potentially dangerous to children — would continue to be nitrate-laced and dangerous for years. Maybe decades.

That’s because, experts say, generations of corn growing, feedlot runoff and oft-unwitting nitrogen overuse has left a sobering legacy buried in the Nebraska soil. It’s nitrate, creeping slowly downward towards our water supply.

“It’s there, it’s moving towards the groundwater, and there’s not a thing we can do about it,” said Don Batie, a farmer near Lexington who serves on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.

That legacy makes it crucial that Nebraska react more seriously to our nitrate-in-water problem in 2023, said two dozen experts interviewed for this story.

The stakes are serious: Nebraska’s median nitrate level has doubled since 1978. High levels of nitrate in drinking water have been linked to pediatric cancers. Nitrate in water may be dangerous to children even at levels below what the federal government currently allows, new research suggests.

And Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate of any state west of Pennsylvania, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The Flatwater Free Press sought solutions to Nebraska’s nitrate problem from state lawmakers, Natural Resources District leaders, NRD board members, ag interest groups, water and soil experts, scientists, professors of public health, law and agriculture economics and Nebraska farmers and ranchers.

There is broad consensus in some areas. Nebraska needs to boost existing programs that can at least moderately reduce nitrate, those interviewed say. Among them: More education for farmers; more use of well-known conservation tools like the planting of cover crops; more encouragement of farming practices that reduce nitrate leaching into groundwater.

There is also agreement that Nebraska must spend millions more to safeguard the drinking water of its mid-sized cities, small towns and rural residents, though many of those interviewed say that costly filtration systems for water, while necessary, will only patch the problem.

But the consensus crumbles when some experts float more stringent steps – the only ways, they believe, that Nebraska water will grow cleaner in the future.

Ban farming practices known to be harmful, some say. Change federal farm policy so it discourages growing corn and encourages other crops that don’t require nitrogen fertilizer. Tax fertilizer overuse. Make the ag industry, not Nebraska taxpayers, pay for the filtration of polluted drinking water.

And, maybe most controversially: Mandate how much fertilizer Nebraska farmers can use.

Where experts fall on these aggressive solutions depends on their answers to a series of interlocking questions.

Can we ask farmers to change? Can we incentivize the ag industry to change?

Or will we have to force that change?

“The last thing that anything wants is the federal government to come in and boss everyone around on this issue,” says Logan Pribbeno, a fourth-generation rancher who has implemented various conservation practices at his family’s Wine Glass Ranch near Imperial. “They aren’t gonna get it right.”

But Tim Gragert, an outgoing Republican state senator from Creighton, has grown frustrated with the current system — one in which there’s no penalty for farmers who over-fertilize or use practices known to pollute Nebraska’s water supply.

Gragert has worked on water quality issues for decades, both by authoring legislation and during a career with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“I’m all about local control until local control doesn’t happen,” he said, referring to NRDs and their locally-elected boards, which are tasked with protecting groundwater quality. “Nobody wants mandates. I get it. But the voluntary system is simply not working.”

For decades, experts have sought to educate farmers on how and when to apply fertilizer, and how much to use on their corn.

Serious progress has been made in that time, says Ray Ward, the founder of Ward Laboratories in Kearney.

Ward would know. He’s 85 years old, did his first test for nitrate nearly six decades ago and is commonly known as the dean of the water and soil testing in Nebraska.

In that time, heeding the advice of experts like Ward, many Nebraska farmers have lowered their nitrogen usage by roughly a third per bushel of corn grown.

No one, including Ward, thinks that’s enough.

More farmers need to move away from fall application, the longstanding practice by which farmers put fertilizer on the ground after harvesting in the fall. It’s often easier logistically for the farmer, Ward said, but far worse for our water supply.

“Why have 6-8 months of nitrogen in the soil, with nothing using it, and then we wonder why it goes into the water?” Ward said. “I tell farmers, ‘Maybe it’s time to do chores again. Feed the corn when the corn needs to be fed, not when you want to put the feed out there.’”

More farmers should consider applying fertilizer at different points, a process known as split application, which allows less nitrate to leach in the soil, experts say. More farmers should use the proper amount of nitrogen on corn. Overuse isn’t as common as it once was, but still happens when farmers don’t properly test their soil or persist in believing that more fertilizer equals better corn.

It comes back to education, the argument goes. Reach more farmers — for example with Gragert’s recent bill LB925, which emphasizes more farmer-to-farmer education — and you can create more scenarios by which farmers leach less nitrate into our water while saving money.

“It really a win-win-win for the producer and the public and for the environment,” Gragert said.

But there’s one snag, other experts say: We have been trying similar plans in Nebraska for decades.

“We have done some education, we have done some compensation, we have tried to grease the skids on the uptick of some of these practices,” said Anthony Schutz, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor and water law expert who also serves as a board member of his local NRD.

“I think it’s fair to say that it hasn’t been effective. We’re still left with the problem. So then, the question becomes: What else could we do?”

Schutz, Gragert and others believe it will take both more carrot and more stick to truly change Nebraska’s nitrate situation.

Silvia Secchi, a University of Iowa professor who researches the environmental impacts of agriculture and water sustainability, thinks people inside the ag industry — and even economists who study it — have bought into the fallacy that we can’t change basic policies.

“We pay farmers to pollute and then we pay them to clean up that pollution,” she said. “They farm in places where they wouldn’t otherwise farm and use water and pollute water in ways that they wouldn’t otherwise do.”

The government could eliminate subsidies that currently encourage people to farm on flood plains, she said.

She and several others said the government could incentivize the growing of other crops, like alfalfa, wheat and oats, that were once more widely grown in Nebraska. These crops don’t need nitrogen fertilizer.

We could dis-incentivize or outright ban things like the fall application of fertilizer.

What’s needed, Secchi thinks, is a reorientation of farm policies toward the protection of our soil and water, in ways that still allow farmers to make a living, even if that living looks different.

“We have a right to ask for a policy that doesn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” she said.

Schutz, the water law expert, wonders if we could protect our groundwater by further taxing the use of nitrogen fertilizer.

Nebraska already taxes the amount of water some farmers use to irrigate. Could it do the same with overuse of fertilizer?

He also wonders about helping cities and small towns that are on the hook for millions to clean up nitrate-laced drinking water. Currently, the largest polluters of that water – including giant feedlots, or those who wildly over-apply fertilizer and apply in the fall — pay no cost for that cleanup.

“When I go out and run in the spring (along the trail) there will be litter and beer bottles,” Schutz said. “And I have joked we should pay those folks to pick up the stuff they dropped.”

“No one thinks of it that way, because we have a strong anti-littering ethic. We don’t seem to have the same ethic when it comes to land uses and environmental harm.”

Gragert thinks things will change if there’s stricter regulation at the local level. In an interview, he challenged NRD boards and leaders to do more to protect groundwater. He said that the way regulation is set up — the NRDs in charge of farming, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in charge of concentrated animal feeding operations, like feedlots — leads to turf battles between state and local governments. He said he’s seen situations where the state provides permits for a new feedlot, “within a watershed or an area that’s already way high in nitrate.”

Animal waste and runoff from feedlots often contributes to high nitrate in water, though experts generally believe it’s a smaller problem than nitrogen fertilizer.

“There is a lot of finger-pointing going on,” Gragert said. “That isn’t solving anything. What’s actually important is the NRD and the NDEE start working together to fix this. And again, currently, they are not.”

When you put the idea of increased regulation — especially if it comes from Washington, D.C. — in front of Nebraska farmers, ranchers and ag-business types, you best be prepared to duck.

Batie, the longtime Lexington-area farmer, has drastically lowered his nitrogen use over the decades, hasn’t done fall application of fertilizer in a half-century, and participates in trials meant to study the efficient use of fertilizer.

“But I am radically against being told, especially from the federal level down, what to grow and how to grow it,” he said. “How I can or cannot farm. That is against every fiber of my being.”

Jesse Bell says he understands the frustration from all angles.

Bell is a University of Nebraska Medical Center public health expert who grew up in Bloomfield, pop. 986. He has worked for the CDC, and he has also worked building hog barns.

Now he’s part of a team studying why and how nitrate is contributing to health risks in Nebraska. He has given presentations on the health risks associated with high nitrate to the boards of multiple NRDs.

Any solution must be workable, he thinks. It must be realistic. But any solution also needs to keep the focus on Nebraska farm kids, much like he once was — Nebraska kids who continue to get diagnosed with pediatric cancers at higher rates than almost anywhere else in America.

“As far as I can see, we have a water quality issue in the state, and that water quality issue has potential health impacts, especially on children,” said Bell, director of UNMC’s Water, Climate and Health program. “My goal in all of this: How do we reduce risk in those kids? That’s the first thing I want to try to tackle.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

Can new technology save Nebraska from high nitrate?

By Natalia Alamdari and Matthew Hansen

Flatwater Free Press

Nebraska’s nitrate problem is leading academics, entrepreneurs and farmers to ask: Can we science our way out of this?

It’s a daunting task. A “humongous” amount of nitrate has already seeped into the vadose zone – the stretch of earth between the surface soil and the groundwater – where it will continue to leach into the water for years to come, said Arindam Malakar, a professor with the Nebraska Water Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.

Malakar is researching that zone, where nitrate no longer helps crops, but has yet to reach the groundwater that supplies much of the state.

He’s secured a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, and is now in early-stage work observing how nitrate and nitrogen behave and react in that in-between zone.

Understanding this may unlock the possibility of future technology that can reduce nitrate, he said.

New ag technology is already allowing cutting-edge farmers to lower the amount of nitrogen they put into the soil and the groundwater.

New additives placed into nitrogen make it less likely to leach into the water supply, said Don Batie, a Lexington-area farmer who serves on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.

Real-time sensors also allow farmers who use that tech to know exactly how much fertilizer they should put on various parts of their corn fields – eliminating guesswork that often leads to fertilizer overuse. The real-time sensor technology is expensive, but the price is likely to come down over time, Batie said.

This year, Batie used a product that pulled nitrogen out of the air and onto his corn. That means he had to use less commercial fertilizer on those test corn fields.

In the future, these advancements may allow corn fields to grow using large amounts of nitrogen in the air – much like soybeans do – and further curtail the need for fertilizer, Batie said.

Newly developed corn hybrids will also require less nitrogen fertilizer, he said.

“Agriculture has to continue to improve our efficiency,” Batie said. “Many of us feel we have come a long way. But I’m not saying we should celebrate. We have to continue to get better.”

Meanwhile, private sector researchers are exploring better ways to treat high-nitrate water. At Vestal W2O, a Lincoln-based company, a team of scientists are turning to biology – specifically, algae smaller than the eye can see.

When grown in nitrate-laced water, the algae use nitrate to grow, removing it from the water, said Paul Black, a former biochemistry professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and chief scientific officer at the company. The technique was able to reduce nitrate levels from 250 parts per million down to just 5 parts per million, Black said.

The nitrate taken up by the algae gets converted into protein and biomolecules. The algae can then be filtered out, dried and turned into products like fertilizer pellets – pellets that can be reused by farmers. These pellets are less likely to taint groundwater.

“The nitrate is there, but it’s going to be rapidly absorbed by the growing plants,” Black said.

The science is sound, he said. But Vestal is running into challenges. An algae-based water treatment system requires specific conditions: The water requires constant stirring and movement. The treatment system needs certain carbon dioxide levels and certain wavelengths of light – they found red works best.

Vestal’s is running out of grant money and hasn’t been able to secure more. Black says there’s not enough of a sense of urgency.

“We have a health crisis in the Midwest. That in itself should wake up a lot of people saying, ‘my gosh, this is an urgent situation that has to be taken care of,’” Black said. “It’s going to cost money. How do you define the cost of clean water?”

Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

By Sara Gentzler

Flatwater Free Press

Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options – though sometimes costly – that can help protect you from high nitrate.

Some private wells are more vulnerable to nitrate contamination and should definitely be tested, such as shallow wells and wells in sandy aquifers, said Katie Pekarek, an educator with Nebraska Extension.

Though cities are required to keep nitrate levels below 10 parts per million – the Environmental Protection Agency’s decades-old standard – there may be reason to test there, too. Recent research has suggested that lower levels of nitrate may still be linked to potential health risks in children.

The first step for private well owners is to get a baseline understanding of levels of nitrate, bacteria, pH and other “basic” drinking water contaminants, Pekarek said. She then recommends re-testing for nitrate concentration every few years to track any changes.

Testing labs include the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Environmental Laboratory in Lincoln, and a list of state-certified labs that do testing and analysis.

The charge for testing at the state lab is $16, Pekarek said. A person can request a kit online and have it mailed to their home.

Another good first stop may be your local Natural Resources District.

The state is divided into 23 NRDs, local governments dedicated to natural resource conservation and protection. Some offer free water testing or other help, though what’s available varies depending on the NRD, the Flatwater Free Press found.

The Lower Loup NRD offers free testing for nitrate in-house and encourages landowners to get a verified sample read by a certified lab. The Upper Niobrara White NRD will collect one free sample annually for domestic wells.

The Lower Elkhorn NRD – which created and promoted its own website on nitrate in drinking water – helps private well owners get samples tested for bacteria, nitrate, and two herbicide/pesticide panels, according to assistant manager Brian Bruckner. It covers the cost for owners of registered domestic wells.

The state maintains a well database that’s accessible to the public. To see testing data: the state’s groundwater clearinghouse has results for wells sampled by state and local governments, including irrigation wells and some domestic wells.

You can learn more about your community’s water quality, and see historical trends, at Drinking Water Watch. (To see nitrate levels at that website, do the following: Search by community, then sort samples by Analyte – click Chem/Rad Samples/Results by Analyte – and choose nitrate-nitrite.)

Another resource: Two University of Nebraska-Lincoln programs, called Know Your Well and Water Quality + Citizen Science.

Know Your Well provides materials, training, and other resources to high school classrooms so students can identify and sample private wells and run tests in their classrooms, said Sara Brock, a graduate research assistant who co-runs the program. Duplicate samples are tested at the Water Sciences Laboratory at UNL.

Results are reported back to well owners.

Well owners interested in the program can reach out to their NRD, Brock said. If there’s not already a program in the area, you could potentially spur its start. Know Your Well recently won a grant to help it grow.

Separately, the Water Quality + Citizen Science program provides anyone interested in testing water – whether it be a local stream or their own well – with test strips that provide less specific results.

The program then provides resources to well owners so they can decide whether and how to pursue more testing. Data is gathered in a map that’s available publicly online, where people can see results and trends over time.

Nebraskans request between 600-1,000 tests every month-long testing window, said Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, who runs the program..

About a quarter of wells tested through the program exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water standard of 10 parts per million, she said.

What should you do if your own test results show high nitrate levels?

Pekarek said Nebraska Extension recommends that well owners with nitrate concentrations above the EPA drinking water standard take action. The quickest way to do that, short-term, is to find a different water source – perhaps bottled water.

“That is your personal responsibility: to make sure that you are consuming that safe drinking water,” she said, to avoid the health risks associated with high nitrate levels, which are most concerning for women of childbearing age and infants.

Long-term, a person may decide to treat water for their entire home with ion exchange or reverse osmosis, which comes with a hefty price tag: About $20,000, Pekarek said.

Many people opt for a “point-of-use” system: A reverse osmosis or ion exchange system under the kitchen sink. That fix comes at the more-palatable cost, often in the neighborhood of $3,000.

A distiller may also be an option, according to NebGuides, a set of educational resources from Nebraska Extension. Each system comes with its drawbacks – there’s a NebGuide for each type of system available online, and the Penn State Extension’s website also offers a good overview.

A person may also be able to drill a new well in a new source of water that isn’t contaminated (in consultation with a professional). That’s not always an option, Pekarek said.

If none of these options are viable, a household might explore whether they’re close enough to a public water supply they can join.

“You want to make sure you can get your drinking water below 10 parts per million,” Pekarek said. “So, if you have to install one of these systems, then you have to test and see: How effective is the system?”

Some NRDs will help defray these costs. The Upper Niobrara White NRD, for example, helps private well owners and offers cost-sharing of up to 50% for reverse osmosis systems or re-drilling a well. The Lower Elkhorn NRD also has a cost-sharing program.

And there’s other help on the way: the Nebraska Legislature approved a bill this year that directed federal COVID-19 relief money to cover the cost of installing reverse osmosis systems for private well owners with nitrate levels above 10 ppm.

Property owners will be able to apply for rebates of up to $4,000 per installation, according to the Department of Environment and Energy. More information on the program and applications will be made available online at dee.ne.gov.

