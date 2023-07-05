LINCOLN — Six Panhandle organizations, including Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, have received grants from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation to help them provide programs and learning opportunities in community history.

The Banner County Historical Society in Harrisburg, Dawes County Historical Museum in Chadron, Hemingford Public Library, Sheridan County History Center and Armstrong House Museum in Rushville and Crawford’s White River Wacipi campground are among 46 recipients of the foundation’s third annual round of grants, Executive Director Leslie Fattig said on her organization’s website.

Museums, historical societies and libraries “that use core education, preservation and interpretative programs” can receive grants of up to $2,500, said Fattig, whose foundation also supports the activities of History Nebraska.

“There hasn’t been, nor is there now in Nebraska, a statewide grants program that can assist local historical efforts on the part of historical societies, museums, archives and libraries,” she said.