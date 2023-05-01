The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the former Kimball police chief on allegations of misconduct, according to court documents.

Andrew Bremer, the city's police chief for the last seven years, resigned in April. In a resignation letter accepted by the Kimball City Council during an April 25 meeting, Bremer cited "personal reasons" for resigning. He cited burnout due to the department's being short-handed in a statement reported by the Kimball newspaper, the Western Nebraska Observer.

Bremer had been appointed as Kimball's police chief in 2016, replacing then-Chief Darren Huff after he became the subject of an investigation by the Nebraska attorney general.

According to Kimball County Court records, the Nebraska State Patrol obtained a search warrant April 11 for records of the Kimball Police Department, Kimball County Sheriff's Office and Kimball County Attorney's Office, including daily action reports, interview reports, dispatch records and other records, and even body-camera footage to ascertain the activities of five officers with the department. The patrol sought to examine materials dating from Aug. 1, 2021, to April 12, 2023.

The affidavit for the search warrant says that the investigator applying for the warrant had been assigned an investigation alleging misconduct by Bremer. With the passage of LB 51, the state of Nebraska implemented several changes to the operation of law enforcement, effective Aug. 28, 2021. The changes that were cited as most applicable in the warrant involved the requirement that new hires complete training to become a certified police officer, and that until that training is complete, trainees are not given law enforcement authority and cannot carry out law enforcement functions. Trainees are also not allowed to carry a firearm or ride with a field training officer until they complete training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Camp. Hires are also required to apply for training within 60 days of hire, but not less than 30 days prior to the start of the next camp, in addition to meeting other admission requirements.

The arrest affidavit cites statements by a Kimball Police Department trainee who said he and another man were hired in September 2022, given uniforms and badges, and identified publicly as law enforcement officers. The men were also equipped with Tasers, rode and drove police cruisers, and interacted with the public as law enforcement officers. The trainee said he had been involved in carrying out police duties, including tagging vehicles and trailers for tow, investigating theft cases and interviewing a suspect in a domestic violence case. He also alleged that the other officer hired had been given a pistol and rifle and "told to qualify on the range without any training at all," according to the arrest affidavit

In November 2022, the Nebraska State Patrol investigator reported observing one of the trainees in full dress uniform, displaying a badge of office and carrying a handgun while in the Kimball County Courthouse, despite not having been certified as a law enforcement officer. The investigator also determined that a third Kimball trainee had been involved in an investigation in February 2023 that involved transporting three children from Kimball to the CAPstone Child Advocacy Center in Gering. The trainee transported the children in a Kimball Police Department cruiser, wore a polo identifying her as being with the Kimball Police Department and was not accompanied by another Kimball police officer.

In February 2023, according to the affidavit, the Kimball County Attorney's Office dropped a minor-in-possession charge because an investigation report had been generated by one of the trainees.

Kimball has gone through five police chiefs since 2007 after the termination of longtime police Chief Bill Schank. Two prior police chiefs were being investigated on allegations of wrongdoing when they stepped down or were terminated.

Dwain Murdoch, who served as a sergeant on the department, has been appointed to serve as interim police chief. He will be given the oath of office Tuesday at the Kimball County Courthouse, according to a press release from the City of Kimball. Murdoch has served with the Kimball Police Department since 2015, but previously worked more than four years with the department before serving more than six years at the Kimball Sheriff's Office.

The City of Kimball has already posted a job listing for the police chief position and has also posted that it is seeking police officers.