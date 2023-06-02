The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) will host the following free events in western Nebraska in celebration of Nebraska Wildflower Week (June 5-11), a statewide initiative with a focus on shining the spotlight on Nebraska’s unique and diverse native wildflower species.

— Thursday, June 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plant Talk and Guided Sunset Wildflower Hike at Chadron State Park

The Plant Talk will be held in the Central Group Complex Meeting Room at Chadron State Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Chadron State College Horticulture Specialist Lucinda Mays and NSA Horticulture Program Coordinator Bob Henrickson, who will talk about native wildflower species, particularly those prevalent in western Nebraska.

Following the Plant Talk, participants will caravan from the Central Group Complex to the Pinecone Shelter at Chadron State Park for a guided sunset wildflower flower hike beginning at 7:30 p.m. and led by Shelley Steffl and Amanda Filipi from Nebraska Game & Parks. Participants should wear sturdy shoes; water and snacks will be provided.

Both activities are free and open to the public; those interested can attend one or both of the activities. A park permit is required to enter Chadron State Park and can be purchased at the kiosk or office at the main entrance.

— Friday, June 9, 9-11:30 a.m.

Community Planting Project at Ever Green House (Gering)

Volunteers are invited to help the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum complete a community planting project on the beautiful grounds of Ever Green House in Gering.

— Friday, June 9, 6-9 p.m.

NSA Members & Friends Gathering at Papa Moon Vineyards & Winery, Scottsbluff

All are welcome to attend this social event, meet NSA staff and learn about NSA’s mission and work to Plant Nebraska. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or cider and tasty snacks from the Papa Moon kitchen. Guests are invited to stay for the “Fermented Friday” live music and, if they wish, to purchase dinner from the food trucks that will be available on the vineyard premises that evening.

— Saturday, June 10, 9-11 a.m.

NSA Plant Sale at Ever Green House

NSA will have a wide variety of native and well-adapted flowers, herbs and plants for sun and shade for sale. All proceeds support NSA’s programs, which create sustainable landscapes, gardens and green spaces across Nebraska.

Wildflower Week, June 5-11, is a statewide celebration of the beauty and resilience of Nebraska’s native wildflowers. In addition to NSA’s events in western Nebraska, organizations throughout the state host Wildflower Week activities. Visit plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week for a complete list and more information.