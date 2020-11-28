Nebraska teachers help highlight COVID-19 concerns

In recent weeks, Gov. Pete Ricketts has stepped up press conferences reporting on the state of the coronavirus in Nebraska. Ricketts began regular press conference as the state saw its hospitalizations go into record levels.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations at a high, Ricketts said the state would set out more restricted health measures if COVID-19 hospitalization reached a 25% threshold. In the last week, hospitalizations have leveled out at about 930 hospitalizations, within the 20% range. Ricketts has held press conferences to keep Nebraskans apprised of those levels, while also encouraging non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing masks.
In his press conferences, Ricketts has had Nebraskans share their stories about contracting COVID-19. Some of the Nebraskans have been impacted by hospitalizations and continue to suffer the effects of COVID-19, often called long haulers.
This week, Ricketts’ hosted two teachers, who spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on themselves, as well as the education system. One of those teachers was Tyler Thompson, of Gering High School.
Thompson spoke Monday, joining Ricketts’ press conference to share his story of being diagnosed with COVID-19. Thompson said that young people “tend to be short-sighted” and think that the virus won’t affect them or they do not need to be careful. He began by saying he had “joined a new fraternity,' becoming one of the thousands of Nebraskans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Thompson said his symptoms began around Halloween, feeling like he had caught a head cold like as he seems to every fall.
“I work with hundreds of teenagers a day, so I just figured I had caught a bug.”
He said it became apparent he had not just caught a cold when he lost his sense of taste and smell. He quarantined and scheduled a test, which came back positive.
“I did my part to stay home and make sure that I didn’t pass the virus to anyone else,” he said.
Though Thompson is considered recovered, and has returned to the classroom, he still experiences some issues and understands COVID-19 in a different way than he did three weeks ago.
“Even though I am recovered, I still battle some with fatigue and random headaches and a nagging cough that just pops up at random times, if I push myself a little too much or go up a flight of stairs too fast,” he said.
The virus affects everyone differently. He said he had a friend, who at 34 years old, had been hospitalized.
“It requires our vigilance,” he said, noting that Scotts Bluff County is one of the hardest hit counties in the state right now. As of Friday, the Panhandle had 2,410 active COVID-19 cases and 1,943 of those cases are in Scotts Bluff County.
Thompson said, “It is so important that we continue to be vigilant, that we wear our masks, we wash our hands. We watch our distance, not being in crowds with lots of people, staying home when we don’t feel well."
In his press conferences, Ricketts’ said he has been trying to have representations of the different people affected by the virus to show that people need to take non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands because of the unpredictability of how the virus will affect people around us.
Thompson said, “It does require us to take this seriously and to protect the people around us who are the most vulnerable.”
Thompson was the first of two teachers hosted this week. Like other teachers, he said, he is navigating the new reality of teaching students in the classroom, as well as those who are remote learning. It can be stressful and challenging, but necessary. Education provides not only learning opportunities, but social opportunities, he said.
“Our students deserve the best education possible, whether in a pandemic or not.”
Paul Timms, Lyons-Decatur teacher and Nebraska’s teacher of the year, shared his story on Nov. 25. Timms said he became fatigued and was experiencing allergy issues in October, at first thinking it was a “crash” from ending the football season, until he had a splitting headache and lost his sense of smell and taste.
He said it took 12 days before he was able to return to the classroom, trying to work as much as he could from home. His wife and three of his children developed symptoms, though one child did not.
Like many districts, Timms said, his district has been affected by substitute shortages as teachers are quarantined or sickened by the virus. Bus drivers, para-educators, cooks and janitorial staff are also affected by shortages.
As he returned to the classroom, he found himself also taking on a morning and evening bus route as drivers were also quarantined. In many rural districts, he said, school districts are experiencing similar shortages.
Timm talked of a history of service in his family, and in Nebraska.
“We in education and those in health care are in need of your service,” he said.
He urged people to serve the state by exhibiting “humility and reality” in the face of a pandemic. Though there have been missed events, and opportunities, he noted that we needed to keep perspective and think of the realities of the losses of persons to the virus. He urged people to support the caring systems, from daycares to health care, by taking “personal ownership and responsibility” in managing the coronavirus and its spread. Like Thompson, Timm urged people to think of and help their neighbors, urging them to help school and health care systems as the state reaches critical levels of COVID-19 cases.
“We need your commitment to avoiding crowded places when possible. We need your commitment to avoiding close contact with people who are not within your households, if at all possible,” Timm said. “We need you to try to avoid confined places, if at all possible, that way when me and my fellow educators or health care providers come to your aid for instruction, for coaching, for care, we can have confidence when we lean next to your son, your daughter, your grandparent, that we are less likely to contract it so that we can continue to serve.”
He joined in pleas for Nebraskans to wear masks “not because it is required of you, because we ask it,” asking that if everyone wearing a mask reduced the spread of COVID 19 by 30% and reducing deaths by 5%, “would that not be worth it?”
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Ricketts said he plans to return to a routine schedule of coronavirus news conferences, with briefings scheduled Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning at 10 a.m.
