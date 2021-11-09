Nebraska Wheat Board announces November meeting

Lincoln — The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold a meeting Friday, Nov. 19, at the Department of Environment and Energy at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Lincoln, Nebraska. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. CST.

During the meeting, the NWB will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The Board will also receive a tour of the new office building prior to the upcoming move in 2022. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.