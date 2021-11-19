Nebraska's tax revenue meeting the mark

For months, the state of Nebraska had exceeded projected tax revenue growth. In the last month, though, tax revenue has only met expectations.

This is no cause for concern, said Sarah Curry, policy director for the Platte Institute of Economic Research. It means the state’s economy is projected to grow even more.

The Nebraska Revenue Financing Board “increased the forecast for all major tax types, with the expectation that Nebraska is going to get more and more tax revenue,” she said. The board updated their estimates at the end of October and will do so again in February 2022.

“If you go back to September, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re way above forecast, we had no idea,’” Curry said.

It made sense for the board to adjust their growth estimates accordingly.

Sales and use tax estimates were increased by $57 million, or 3%. Corporate income tax projections grew by $190 million, or 54%. In total, the board predicted a growth of $475 million, or 10%.

The state’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 every year. Curry said existing trends should be similar to last year’s actual revenue. That would put this month’s tax revenue at around $500 million.