Needing prom attire?

“We want to make sure no kid can’t go to prom simply because they can’t afford a dress or a jacket,” Chris Graves, secretary of P.U.B.s Sisterhood said about the group’s charity event Saturday.

P.U.B.s Sisterhood is holding the first annual Bikers in Dresses Prom Charity event Saturday, March 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall, located at 2302 Frontage Rd. in Scottsbluff.

The idea is a spinoff of the UMF men’s social club motorcycle ride. The P.U.B.s Sisterhood is a support club with many of the women married to members of the UMF club.

“The UMF used to do a bike run in prom dresses, but they discontinued the event because it was too cold,” P.U.B.s Sisterhood president Michele Ruff said. “We decided we would get donations of dresses, money, shoes, makeup, jewelry and have the bikers, instead of riding bikes with dresses have them walk down the runway at the mall in dresses.”

Students can attend the event at the mall Saturday where P.U.B.s Sisterhood will have dresses, tuxedoes, shoes and jewelry available for them to try on. Dressing rooms will be set up. There is no cost for students, but they are asked to bring a student ID.

The event will also feature a raffle of free meals, jewelry, hair and makeup, boutonnieres and corsages, courtesy of local businesses. The event is for all Panhandle school students as well as Torrington students.

“The community has been amazing as far as wanting to help out, wanting to help make this happen for these kids,” Graves said.

Graves attended Scottsbluff High School in the 1980s and was unable to attend prom because her family could not afford it. She does not want that to happen to students.

“For me, I listen to everybody else talk about their proms and after parties,” she said. “My thing is I don’t ever want to see another kid have to explain to their children or their grandchildren why they didn’t get to go to prom. I wish somebody would have done this when I was a kid.”

While the event runs from 2 to 6 p.m., the fashion show is set for 3 p.m. They hope the show brings a smile to people’s faces while also helping students have an opportunity to enjoy their proms.

“It let’s people know that it doesn’t matter if you’re rich, if you’re skinny, if you’re fat. It doesn’t matter,” Ruff said. “We have something for you. We want people to feel good about themselves and seeing these big burly guys in dresses knowing the whole wrap the bikers get – if they’re not afraid to put on a dress, nobody should be.”

There are 22 people walking down the runway Saturday afternoon to music they picked themselves. Some of the men are walking down the runway in multiple outfits.

“Some of them will be dancing to their own music,” Ruff said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them with the big smiles and acting like silly little boys.”

Once the show concludes, Graves said five random students will be selected to serve as judges and will name the prom king.

“We want to express the fact that it is free to the student,” Ruff said. “They don’t have to purchase anything and we have a little bit of everything for the guys and the girls.”

There will be grab bags filled with cologne, hand sanitizer and lotion for the boys and perfume, hand sanitizer and lotion for the girls.

If families or high schoolers are unable to attend the Saturday event due to a conflict, they can still get their attire for prom by contacting Ruff at 308-765-5089. She is available any day, expect for Fridays and Sundays.

“It’s just fun and it’s all for the kids to help them go to prom,” Ruff said. “We’re here to help them out.”

After attending the event, P.U.B.s hopes students leave with a positive attitude about themselves and are ready to enjoy their school prom.

“What I’m really hoping this tells these kids is that there’s always somebody out there willing to help,” Graves said. “We’re a group of moms and grandmas who want to do what we can to help the next generation.”

