Neighborhood honors law enforcement with blue lights and yard signs

Blue lights shone brightly from multiple houses in the neighborhood at 42nd Street and County Road 20 on Tuesday night as Scottsbluff police officers, sheriff’s department and a couple state patrolmen drove past guided by a giant American flag, also lined with blue lights.
Community members in the area decided to put together a little honor drive-by parade to show their support for the blue. It was organized by Bob and Barbara Goldman along with Sandy Gibson.
Gibson said she and Barbara got to talking, and they decided they wanted to somehow show their support for the police. Living in a neighborhood of elderly individuals and young families, they appreciate the feeling of safety the police officers provide.
“For security, you know. We just want to feel safer,” Gibson said. “There’s several of us who’ve lived out here for a lot of years … they go by and we just know they’re around.”
So, Barbara called up Sheriff Mark Overman and spoke with Police Chief Kevin Spencer to see if they would be interested in driving around the community while neighbors strung up blue lights and made signs in support of them.
“We went down and bought a bunch of blue lightbulbs and handed them out to the people that wanted them,” Bob said. “And then we suggested anyone wanted to make a sign, they could … to support the local police.”
“There are some people in this neighborhood that called us and said, ‘People in this neighborhood want to show their support for law enforcement. (We drove) through the neighborhood thanking the people for thanking us,” Overman said.
To make the parade a little more special, Jim Shimek, a neighborhood resident, led the small police car drive with his giant American flag pulled behind his large Ram pickup that flooded the street with blue lights from underneath the truck.
Barbara also put together a little "survival kit" goodie bags for each of the law enforcement officers. They contained different pieces of candy with a little note on the front explaining each candy’s purpose.
“A lifesaver to remind you that you are one. A Starburst for a burst of energy,” Barbara read a few from the bag. “Hershey Kisses to show you are loved.”
Jaylyn Moreno, a neighborhood child, passed out the kits with squeals of excitement, giving each officer a hug along with the goodie bag.
“With all this going on in the country, we just want to feel safe and recognize them because they do — they’re watching over us,” Gibson said. “They are awesome people … and we want to let them know we’re glad they’re here.”
