Neighborhood honors law enforcement with blue lights and yard signs

Blue lights shone brightly from multiple houses in the neighborhood at 42nd Street and County Road 20 on Tuesday night as Scottsbluff police officers, sheriff’s department and a couple state patrolmen drove past guided by a giant American flag, also lined with blue lights.

Community members in the area decided to put together a little honor drive-by parade to show their support for the blue. It was organized by Bob and Barbara Goldman along with Sandy Gibson.

Gibson said she and Barbara got to talking, and they decided they wanted to somehow show their support for the police. Living in a neighborhood of elderly individuals and young families, they appreciate the feeling of safety the police officers provide.

“For security, you know. We just want to feel safer,” Gibson said. “There’s several of us who’ve lived out here for a lot of years … they go by and we just know they’re around.”

So, Barbara called up Sheriff Mark Overman and spoke with Police Chief Kevin Spencer to see if they would be interested in driving around the community while neighbors strung up blue lights and made signs in support of them.